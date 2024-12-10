West Ham rally behind hospitalised Michail Antonio before key match

West Ham players showed their support for seriously injured teammate Michail Antonio before and during their Premier League home win against Wolverhampton, two days after his car crash.

The players warmed up in Antonio 9 jerseys and walked on to the field in tops adorning his name. The club will put the walk-out tops up for auction along with every match jersey worn against Wolves, with the proceeds going to medical charities and matched by the club's board.

West Ham fans stood in London Stadium and applauded for Antonio in the ninth, and when captain Jarrod Bowen scored the 2-1 winner in the second half, he approached supporters behind the goal carrying an Antonio jersey.

To share that moment, he's not here with us but I'm sure (Antonio) was watching and the fans, you heard them, Bowen told broadcaster Sky Sports. An emotional couple of days.

Before the game, Bowen said, Everyone loves Mic, he is a big character.

He is not just a teammate, he is a friend and has been for many years. A dad as well to beautiful children. It is one of those things where life is bigger than football. The main thing is Mic is safe and well and here to tell the story. Saturday was a really difficult time. He is a warrior and a fighter, he always has been, and I know he will be back stronger for this." Antonio, a 34-year-old Jamaica international, was recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery on what West Ham described as a lower limb fracture. He was involved in a one-car incident outside London on Saturday, after which he was hospitalized and kept under close supervision.

He wished the team well by video before the match.

Antonio has made more than 300 appearances for West Ham since joining the club from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and played in all 14 games this season before the incident.