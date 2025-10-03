What is Adidas' Trionda match ball for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026?

With anticipation building for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Adidas has officially launched “Trionda,” the tournament’s match ball that will be used throughout all 104 games across host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The ball made its debut in a spectacular holographic presentation set against the New York skyline, highlighting its striking design and technological innovation.

Name and Symbolism Reflecting the Hosts

The name "Trionda" blends "tri" (meaning three) and "onda" (waves), symbolizing the unity of the three host countries. The ball features a vibrant color scheme—red for the United States, green for Mexico, and blue for Canada—along with cultural emblems from each nation. These include the American star, the Canadian maple leaf, and the Mexican eagle, which are both printed on the ball and embossed into its surface. Gold accents serve as a nod to the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy.

Revolutionary Four-Panel Design Departing from the classic black-and-white panels of past World Cups, the Trionda introduces a brand-new four-panel configuration. The structure includes deep seams and precision-placed debossed lines, engineered to improve aerodynamics and ball stability at high speeds. Adidas also claims that this is one of the most visually distinctive World Cup balls ever designed. Connected Ball Technology at the Core At the center of the Trionda is Adidas’ latest Connected Ball Technology. It includes a 500Hz Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor embedded inside one of the panels. This high-tech sensor collects real-time data to support the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, aiding in crucial decisions like offsides, handballs, and touches.