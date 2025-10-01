Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League live match timings and streaming

A blockbuster Champions League showdown awaits on Thursday night (according to IST) as Barcelona welcome reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in a high-stakes group stage clash.

Barcelona, aiming to reclaim European glory for the first time since 2015 under then-boss Luis Enrique, began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. Marcus Rashford struck twice to cancel out Anthony Gordon’s late effort, continuing a five-match winning streak for Hansi Flick’s side. Now leading La Liga after Real Madrid’s shock loss to Atletico, the Catalans are averaging three goals per game and remain prolific in Europe, scoring three or more in six of their last seven Champions League home matches.

PSG, meanwhile, opened their title defence emphatically, thrashing Atalanta 4-0 with four different players finding the net. The French giants, who hammered Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final, are chasing a unique feat, three straight UCL wins by four or more goals — but a recent 1-0 defeat to Marseille showed vulnerabilities. Still, Enrique's men bounced back with a 2-0 win over Auxerre. History looms large in this rivalry, particularly the 2017 "Remontada," but PSG have triumphed 4-1 in their last two visits to Barcelona. Another win would make them the first team ever to beat Barça three times consecutively on their home soil in Europe.

Barcelona team news Lamine Yamal made an impactful return to the Barcelona lineup over the weekend, assisting Robert Lewandowski’s decisive goal against Real Sociedad after recovering from a groin injury. The Ballon d’Or runner-up now looks set to start against reigning European champions PSG. However, Barcelona remain without several key players. Marc-André ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee), Fermin Lopez (back), and Raphinha (hamstring) are all sidelined. Raphinha’s absence is likely to open the door for Marcus Rashford to feature in the attack once again. On a more positive note, Hansi Flick is expected to welcome back Alejandro Balde from a hamstring issue. Even so, Gerard Martin is likely to keep his place in the back four, with Wojciech Szczesny continuing in goal in place of the injured Ter Stegen and Garcia.

PSG team news While Ballon d'Or runner-up Lamine Yamal is fit and ready for action, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele will be forced to watch from the sidelines, with the French winger sidelined by a hamstring injury until late October. Dembele is one of four key PSG players ruled out of this high-profile clash, joining Desire Doue (calf), Marquinhos (thigh), and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (hamstring), none of whom have traveled to Barcelona. ALSO READ: Champions League: Mbappe and Kane star as Real Madrid, Bayern earn big wins On a more encouraging note for Luis Enrique, midfielders Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha have all recovered enough to be included in the squad. However, it remains uncertain whether any of them will be fit enough to start the match.

Barcelona vs PSG starting 11 (probable) Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski PSG starting 11 (probable): Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

