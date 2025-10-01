Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League live match timings and streaming

Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League live match timings and streaming

History looms large in this rivalry, particularly the 2017 "Remontada," but PSG have triumphed 4-1 in their last two visits to Barcelona.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
A blockbuster Champions League showdown awaits on Thursday night (according to IST) as Barcelona welcome reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in a high-stakes group stage clash.
 
Barcelona, aiming to reclaim European glory for the first time since 2015 under then-boss Luis Enrique, began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. Marcus Rashford struck twice to cancel out Anthony Gordon’s late effort, continuing a five-match winning streak for Hansi Flick’s side. Now leading La Liga after Real Madrid’s shock loss to Atletico, the Catalans are averaging three goals per game and remain prolific in Europe, scoring three or more in six of their last seven Champions League home matches.
 
PSG, meanwhile, opened their title defence emphatically, thrashing Atalanta 4-0 with four different players finding the net. The French giants, who hammered Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final, are chasing a unique feat, three straight UCL wins by four or more goals — but a recent 1-0 defeat to Marseille showed vulnerabilities. Still, Enrique's men bounced back with a 2-0 win over Auxerre.
 
History looms large in this rivalry, particularly the 2017 "Remontada," but PSG have triumphed 4-1 in their last two visits to Barcelona. Another win would make them the first team ever to beat Barça three times consecutively on their home soil in Europe.
 
Barcelona team news
 
Lamine Yamal made an impactful return to the Barcelona lineup over the weekend, assisting Robert Lewandowski’s decisive goal against Real Sociedad after recovering from a groin injury. The Ballon d’Or runner-up now looks set to start against reigning European champions PSG.
 
However, Barcelona remain without several key players. Marc-André ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee), Fermin Lopez (back), and Raphinha (hamstring) are all sidelined. Raphinha’s absence is likely to open the door for Marcus Rashford to feature in the attack once again.
 
On a more positive note, Hansi Flick is expected to welcome back Alejandro Balde from a hamstring issue. Even so, Gerard Martin is likely to keep his place in the back four, with Wojciech Szczesny continuing in goal in place of the injured Ter Stegen and Garcia.
 
PSG team news
 
While Ballon d'Or runner-up Lamine Yamal is fit and ready for action, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele will be forced to watch from the sidelines, with the French winger sidelined by a hamstring injury until late October.
 
Dembele is one of four key PSG players ruled out of this high-profile clash, joining Desire Doue (calf), Marquinhos (thigh), and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (hamstring), none of whom have traveled to Barcelona.
 
On a more encouraging note for Luis Enrique, midfielders Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha have all recovered enough to be included in the squad. However, it remains uncertain whether any of them will be fit enough to start the match. 
 
Barcelona vs PSG starting 11 (probable)
 
Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski
 
PSG starting 11 (probable): Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola
 
UEFA Champions League 2025: Barcelona vs PSG live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG be played?
The UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG will be played on October 2.
 
What time will the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG begin on October 2?
The UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG will start at 12:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG?
The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain, will host the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG be available in India?
The live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG be available in India?
The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2025 match between Barcelona and PSG will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Football NewsFC BarcelonaUefa Champions League

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

