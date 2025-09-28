India down Bangladesh in penalties to claim seventh SAFF U17 trophy

India clinched their seventh SAFF U17 Championship crown, holding their nerves to edge past Bangladesh 4-1 in a tense penalty shootout here on Saturday.
In a contest where the India led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Dallamuon Gangte (4') and Azlaan Shah KH (38'), Bangladesh clawed back with a last-minute equaliser from Ihsan Habib Riduan to level things up at 2-2 and force a shootout.
But it was the Blue Colts who held their composure when it mattered the most.
The penalty shootout saw India showing maturity beyond their age at the Racecourse International Stadium.
Dallalmuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converted with aplomb before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth kick.
In contrast, Bangladesh crumbled under pressure. Md Ikramul Islam struck the crossbar while Md Azam Khan saw his effort saved by Manashjyoti Baruah, and although Md Manik converted their third attempt, it was too late.
India erupted in celebration, reclaiming their throne in emphatic fashion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app