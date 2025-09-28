Home / Sports / Football News / India down Bangladesh in penalties to claim seventh SAFF U17 trophy

India down Bangladesh in penalties to claim seventh SAFF U17 trophy

Dallalmuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converted with aplomb before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth kick

India clinched their seventh SAFF U17 Championship
India clinched their seventh SAFF U17 Championship
Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
India clinched their seventh SAFF U17 Championship crown, holding their nerves to edge past Bangladesh 4-1 in a tense penalty shootout here on Saturday.

In a contest where the India led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Dallamuon Gangte (4') and Azlaan Shah KH (38'), Bangladesh clawed back with a last-minute equaliser from Ihsan Habib Riduan to level things up at 2-2 and force a shootout.

But it was the Blue Colts who held their composure when it mattered the most.

The penalty shootout saw India showing maturity beyond their age at the Racecourse International Stadium.

Dallalmuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converted with aplomb before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth kick.

In contrast, Bangladesh crumbled under pressure. Md Ikramul Islam struck the crossbar while Md Azam Khan saw his effort saved by Manashjyoti Baruah, and although Md Manik converted their third attempt, it was too late.

India erupted in celebration, reclaiming their throne in emphatic fashion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

