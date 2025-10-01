Champions League: Mbappe and Kane star as Real Madrid, Bayern earn big wins

Kylian Mbapp scored a hat trick and Harry Kane netted twice as European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich enjoyed big wins over tournament newcomers in the Champions League.

Madrid shrugged off any travel weariness in a 5-0 win at Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, and Bayern cruised to a 5-1 win at Pafos in Cyprus.

Tottenham needed a late own goal to escape Bod/Glimt with a 2-2 draw from the Norwegian champion's first home game in the main stage of the competition.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Galatasaray after having an 88th-minute penalty decision reversed following a VAR review. Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's winner from the penalty spot in the first half after Dominik Szoboszlai caught Baris Alper Yilmaz in the face with his arm.