When will Sunil Chhetri play for India in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers?

Senior defender Sandesh Jhingan expressed his confidence on Saturday that the Indian football team’s goal for the upcoming international matches is to secure victories over Maldives and Bangladesh while maintaining a clean sheet.

India will face the Maldives in a friendly match on March 19, followed by a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying match against Bangladesh on March 25. Both games will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, marking the city’s hosting of its first-ever international football fixtures.

Targeting Clean Sheets and Strong Start to Asian Cup Qualifiers

"Our primary aim is to get a good result in the Bangladesh match as it will set the tone for the Asian Cup qualifiers," said Jhingan. "The 10-day training camp leading up to these matches, along with the Maldives friendly, will help us prepare well."

ALSO READ: Injured Neymar to miss WC qualifier vs Argentina; Replacement confirmed The 31-year-old defender further added, "Our target is to win both games with clean sheets."

Chhetri’s Return After International Retirement

The match against the Maldives will also mark the much-anticipated return of Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, who had retired from international football in June 2024 after a remarkable career. However, Chhetri has defied age and continues to perform exceptionally in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL), where he has scored 12 goals in 24 matches, making him the second-highest scorer overall and the top Indian scorer.

Coach Marquez Speaks on Chhetri's Return

Head coach Manolo Marquez explained the reasoning behind coaxing Chhetri out of retirement, saying, "It was a special situation, and I had discussions with the AIFF and Bengaluru FC before approaching Sunil. I spoke to him about what I needed from him. It doesn’t matter if he’s 40; what matters is that he is in good form and the national team needs players like him."

Marquez added, "Sunil has been the top scorer in the ISL, with almost double the number of goals as the next player. At this stage, we need players who can score goals, especially since we've only managed two goals in the four matches I’ve coached so far."

Challenges Ahead in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

India is placed in Group C of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Only the top team from each group will qualify for the continental championship, and coach Marquez acknowledges the tough challenge ahead to top the group.

The Indian squad is gearing up for the upcoming fixtures with a 45-minute gym session on Saturday morning, followed by their first on-pitch training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium later in the day.