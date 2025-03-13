Europa League 2025: Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live time, streaming

Manchester United can secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League if they manage to overcome Real Sociedad in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The first match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty cancelling out Joshua Zirkzee's goal in San Sebastian. United now have the advantage of playing at home in the crucial return fixture.

Ahead of La Real’s visit, United earned a hard-fought Premier League draw against Arsenal. With Old Trafford – soon to be replaced by a new 100,000-seater stadium – needing to step up once again, the team will look to rise to the occasion on Thursday night.

Real Sociedad, managed by Imanol Alguacil, suffered another disappointing result on Sunday, losing narrowly at home to Sevilla. This defeat means they have won only two of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Having drawn their last three games in regular time, United may face a tough challenge. Real Sociedad will advance with a win but will have to play extra-time and possibly penalties if the match ends in a draw.

Manchester United team news

United suffered another fitness setback on Sunday as Leny Yoro was forced off at half-time due to a foot injury. The French centre-back will miss Thursday's match as well as the upcoming league fixture against Leicester City.

Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte have both returned to training, but the game against La Real comes too soon for Mount. Ugarte, however, is expected to be included in the matchday squad, as confirmed by manager Amorim.

United's manager also announced that Harry Maguire will be unavailable for Thursday’s match due to injury but may return for the weekend clash against his former club, Leicester City.

Other defensive absentees include Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, and Luke Shaw, while back-up goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are also sidelined. In attack, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are both unavailable.

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Jon Pacheco once again, while the duo of Luka Sucic and Jon Aramburu are major doubts. The former featured in the first leg but missed the weekend defeat to Sevilla, while the latter was withdrawn due to a foot injury on Sunday.

Alvaro Odriozola and Arsen Zakharyan have been missing since La Real's most recent victory in February against Leganes, but both could feature as part of the squad on Thursday evening.

Martin Zubimendi was a notable absentee for last week's first leg but made his comeback against Sevilla and will start at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad starting 11

Manchester United starting 11 (probable): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Lindelof; Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Real Sociedad starting 11 (probable): Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz; Zubimendi; Kubo, Turrientes, Mendez, Gomez; Oyarzabal.

UEFA Europa League round of 16: Manchester United vs Real Sociedad second leg live telecast and streaming details

