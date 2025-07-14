Luis Enrique's PSG revolution: From stars to dominant team unit

The result against Spanish heavyweights Madrid wasn’t just a win, it was a statement, capping a remarkable evolution that began just a year ago. ALSO READ: Musiala says 'no one to blame' for serious leg injury at Club World Cup Paris Saint-Germain have stormed their way into the FIFA Club World Cup final, thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 in a performance that was as clinical as it was symbolic. Under the astute leadership of Luis Enrique, PSG have transformed from a club weighed down by individual egos into a unified and relentless force.The result against Spanish heavyweights Madrid wasn’t just a win, it was a statement, capping a remarkable evolution that began just a year ago.

A shift in philosophy from Luis Enrique

The big turning point in PSG’s story came with the departure of Kylian Mbappe, the last figure in the club’s 'Galacticos' era that had previously revolved around megastars like Neymar and Lionel Messi. When Mbappe exited for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, it left Enrique with a blank canvas, and he painted a masterpiece.

Rather than replace stars with more stars, Enrique opted for youth, cohesion, and tactical discipline. He convinced club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos to back a complete cultural overhaul. No longer would PSG be about individual brilliance; it would be about team structure, work ethic, and consistency. Even before Kylian Mbappe’s departure, Luis Enrique's commitment to a collective, team-first philosophy was already apparent. A viral video captured the PSG manager firmly instructing Mbappe to contribute to the team’s defensive transition, rather than standing idle as his teammates worked hard for the badge. The message was clear: Enrique valued character and commitment over individual flair. He wanted players with the right mentality, those willing to play for the team, not just in positions they preferred.

Tactical evolution: Pressing, Passing, Precision Luis Enrique instilled a clear identity. PSG press high, pass quickly, and play with purpose. Their attack, now powered by dynamic players like Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and teenage sensation Desire Doue, overwhelms opponents with speed and creativity. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 distribution stats Rank Team Passes Passing accuracy Crosses Crossing accuracy Defensive linebreaks Attempted Defensive linebreaks acc Switches of play Switches of play acc 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4265 92 95 26 159 70 86 93 2 Chelsea FC 3755 91 99 27 125 66 31 87 3 Real Madrid C.F. 3276 90 120 20 125 59 43 91 4 FC Bayern München 3059 89 118 22 111 69 38 89 5 Manchester City 3048 93 107 28 95 73 18 100 Against Real Madrid, PSG led 3-0 within 24 minutes. Fabian Ruiz scored twice, Dembele added another, and Goncalo Ramos finished it off late. It was a ruthless dismantling of Europe’s most decorated club, and emblematic of Enrique’s vision working to perfection.

Their midfield, featuring Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Ruiz, has become the team’s heartbeat. Former players like John Obi Mikel and Gareth Bale praised their control and intensity during the match. And full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes continue to stretch the play and torment opposition defences with their constant runs. A Culture of Accountability Perhaps the most critical shift Enrique brought was authority. Unlike previous coaches who were often undermined by superstar influence, Enrique made it clear: he is in charge. Players who didn’t meet tactical demands, like Dembele earlier in the season, were dropped. Those who bought in thrived.

Enrique's influence has extended beyond tactics. His lifestyle, walking barefoot each morning as part of his "earthing" routine, and his Ironman-level discipline, mirrors the dedication he demands from his players. He is a manager with total belief in his philosophy and complete buy-in from his squad. Enrique's trust on youth This PSG side was the youngest team to progress beyond the play-off round in last season's Champions League, with an average age of just over 24. Luis Enrique has focused on nurturing emerging talent like Doue and Bradley Barcola through one-on-one coaching and tactical mentorship. They've responded by producing high-intensity, high-reward football. PSG led the Champions League charts in shot-ending high turnovers which was a testament to their effective pressing system. Their transition from defence to attack is among the fastest in Europe.

PSG eyeing a historic quadruple this year PSG’s path to the Club World Cup final has been nothing short of dominant. They defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final just over a month ago, then cruised past Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and now Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. They’ve outscored opponents 18-0 across their last five knockout games. Having already secured the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and Champions League, PSG now eye a fourth major trophy in 2025. A win against Chelsea in the final would not only complete a historic quadruple but firmly establish Luis Enrique among the elite managers in world football.