Here's how much Real Madrid legend Modric will earn at new club AC Milan

Here's how much Real Madrid legend Modric will earn at new club AC Milan

This transfer also highlights a remarkable shift in Modric's career priorities. At Madrid, he had been earning close to €10 million annually, before accepting a 50% wage reduction in his final season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Luka Modric has officially completed a move to AC Milan, signing a one-year deal reportedly worth between €2.5 million and €3 million gross. The Croatian midfielder’s arrival marks the end of an illustrious 12-year stint at Real Madrid, where he lifted multiple La Liga and Champions League titles and solidified his status as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.  Modric taking a pay cut to join Italian outfits
 
From Madrid majesty to Milan mission 
Modric leaves behind a legacy at the Bernabéu that few can rival. In the 2024–25 season alone, he played 2,990 minutes across competitions, including 35 La Liga matches, 14 Champions League appearances, and games in the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. His final appearance for Madrid came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, symbolizing the end of a glorious chapter. 
Luka Modric contract details
Contract duration 1 year at AC Milan
Salary €2.5–3 million (gross)
Previous salary €10 million in earlier years at Madrid
2024–25 minutes 2,990 across league, Europe, and cups

What’s next for Modric at San Siro? 
With his transfer now official, Modric is set to join AC Milan’s pre-season preparations under head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Milan are banking on his experience and class to reinforce their midfield for the 2025–26 Serie A season. Beyond domestic goals, Modric's presence is expected to inspire younger players and add much-needed depth to Milan’s European ambitions.
 
While his salary has decreased significantly, Modric’s hunger for success remains unchanged. His move to Milan is a testament to his enduring passion for the game and commitment to finishing his career at the highest level.

Topics : Football News Real Madrid AC Milan

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

