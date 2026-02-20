Will Bruno Fernandes post the best-ever midfielder stats in Premier League?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is threatening to enter an exclusive Premier League club occupied by only two players Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, who jointly hold the record for most assists in a single season (20).

Henry reached the milestone in Arsenal’s 2002/03 campaign, while De Bruyne matched it in 2019/20 despite Manchester City finishing runners-up. With Fernandes rediscovering his creative best, the question now is whether the Portuguese midfielder can equal or even surpass that landmark.

Fernandes Leading the 2025/26 Playmaker Race

Fernandes has surged to the top of the assist charts in 2025/26, producing 12 assists in his last 15 league appearances. He currently leads the race for the Coca-Cola Golden Playmaker award.

Fernandes’ 2025/26 Premier League Numbers Metric Total Goals 6 Assists 12 Goal involvements 18 Assists in last 15 PL matches 12 Club goal involvements since Jan 2020 200 ALSO READ: Why Manchester City can always bank on Arsenal's nerves in PL title race? After waiting until October 19 for his first assist of the campaign, a decisive delivery for Harry Maguire at Anfield, Fernandes has accelerated sharply. His early-season creativity largely stemmed from set-pieces, but recent weeks have showcased his open-play brilliance. Following Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, a match in which he also found the net, Fernandes has registered 18 Premier League goal involvements this season.

Evolution From Set-Piece Specialist to Open-Play Creator Fernandes’ first five assists this season originated from dead-ball situations. Casemiro (twice), Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee benefited from his deliveries. However, his influence has expanded significantly in open play: A perfectly weighted cross for Mount in a win at Wolves, the precise through ball for Benjamin Sesko in a draw at Burnley. A 40-yard driving run before setting up Bryan Mbeumo against Manchester City or the intricate combination play leading to Patrick Dorgu’s goal versus Arsenal. Since Ruben Amorim’s departure, interim managers Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick have deployed Fernandes in a more advanced No 10 role rather than deeper in midfield. The positional tweak appears to have maximised his impact inside the final third.

All-Time Premier League Single-Season Assist Record Player Season Assists Club Thierry Henry 2002/03 20 Arsenal Kevin De Bruyne 2019/20 20 Man City Fernandes currently sits on 12 with 12 matches remaining. Race for the Golden Playmaker Award 2025/26 Assist Standings (Top Contenders) Player Assists Bruno Fernandes 12 Rayan Cherki 7 Jack Grealish 6 Mohammed Kudus 5 If he maintains his lead, Fernandes would become the first Manchester United player to win the Golden Playmaker award since its introduction in 2017/18. Notably, De Bruyne remains the only midfielder to win the prize, with attackers typically dominating the category. Fernandes holds a five-assist advantage over his nearest competitor, Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki. If he maintains his recent average of 0.8 assists per match across the remaining 13 fixtures, projections suggest he could finish with 22 assists, two beyond the current record. Sustaining that pace remains a formidable challenge, but mathematically the possibility exists.

Set-Piece Excellence Driving Numbers Most Set-Piece Assists in a PL Season Player Season Set-Piece Assists Steven Gerrard 2013/14 11 Chris Brunt 2014/15 9 Matthew Le Tissier 1994/95 8 Bruno Fernandes 2025/26 7 (ongoing) Far-post corners have proven especially effective this season, contributing to goals against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur. Season-by-Season Assist Record Fernandes’ Premier League Assist Record Season Assists League Rank Set-Piece Assists 2020/21 12 #NAME? 0 2021/22 6 #NAME? 0 2022/23 8 #NAME? 0 2023/24 8 #NAME? 2 2024/25 10 #NAME? 3 2025/26 12 1st 7 ALSO READ: Indian Super League: Mumbai City edge Chennaiyin to secure three points One more assist would mark a new personal best. Fernandes has already equalled his highest-ever single-season assist tally in the Premier League, with 13 matches still to play. Seven of Fernandes’ 12 assists this season have come from dead-ball situations, placing him on course to challenge Steven Gerrard’s Premier League record of 11 set-piece assists in 2013/14.

Away-Day impact: A potential record in sight Most Away Assists in a Single PL Season Player Season Away Assists Cesc Fabregas 2014/15 11 Mohamed Salah 2024/25 11 Muzzy Izzet 2003/04 10 Bruno Fernandes 2025/26 8 (ongoing) If he delivers four more away assists in United’s remaining seven road matches, he would establish a new record of 12. What lies ahead? Manchester United are unbeaten in five matches, with victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Fulham and Tottenham, along with a draw against West Ham. Under Carrick, confidence appears restored. Fernandes has been particularly influential away from Old Trafford, registering eight assists on the road.

For Fernandes, the path to history will require sustained excellence across both home and away fixtures. His repositioning as a No 10, combined with elite set-piece execution and improved open-play creativity, gives him a realistic, though demanding, opportunity to match or surpass Henry and De Bruyne. Whether he reaches 20 or even 22 assists, Fernandes is already producing one of the most influential creative campaigns in recent Premier League memory. Why Bruno's season could be deemed as the best ever by a midfielder? While Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne produced some of the best seasons in their respective record breaking seasons, Bruno Fernandes could surpass that if the teams these players have played in are compared on any given day.