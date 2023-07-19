CWG 2026: Ahmedabad likely to bid for Commonwealth Games - Report

The fate of the 2026 Commonwealth Games is in a limbo after Australia's Victoria withdrew from hosting the games.

With Commonwealth Games Federation open to multi-city and multi-country hosting rights, some media reports stated that Gujarat's Ahmedabad could host the 2026 Games.

According to a Times of India report, Gujarat is looking to bid for Ahmedabad to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The

government has already started putting up infrastructure in order to bid for the 2036 Olympics.





EXPLAINED: Why Victoria decided not to hos 2026 Commonwealth Games With Union Home Minster Amit Shah supervising the progress of various projects for the 2036 Olympics bid, the report quoting state government sources stated that projects of Ahmedabad's bid for the 2036 Olympics would be completed before 2026.

"Following the development of Victoria pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Gujarat is confident that it will get a nod from the Centre to make a bid for the 2026 Games at Ahmedabad," the report added quoting sources in state government.

Notably, Populous, an Australia-based business planning consultancy, was hired to ready the master plan for the Olympic bid.

The government wanted to develop Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which includes Narendra Modi Stadium and the Naranpura Sports Complex, for hosting various Olympics sports.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will be constructed in an area of 236 acres at Motera on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The Enclave could host as many as 20 sports disciplines with a built-up area of 93 lakh square feet at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore.

On Tuesday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews cited blowout in projected costs for not hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

He said his government initially budgeted 2.6 billion Australian dollars ($1.8 billion) to stage the games in five regional cities but recent estimates put the potential cost as high as 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion).