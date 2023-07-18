Australia's Victoria state has declined to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (July 18) citing major cost blow-outs. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced that Victoria terminated its deal to host the muti-team event as the cost had sky-rocketed to around 7 billion Australian dollars from an estimated 2.6 billion Australian dollars. In the press conference, Andrews said, "Government initially budgeted 2.6 billion Australian dollars ($1.8 billion) to stage the Games in five regional cities, but recent estimates put the potential cost as high as 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion)."The Victoria Premier also stated that he had notified Commonwealth Games organisers of his government's decision to withdraw from the hosting contract. "Today is not about finding fault with those cost estimates. Frankly, AU$6-AU$7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we are not doing that — that does not represent value for money, that is all costs and no benefit,” Andrews added.Meanwhile, a statement issued by Commonwealth Games Federation said, "We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours’ notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to find solutions before the government reached this decision jointly.”The 2026 Commonwealth Games was scheduled from March 17 to March 29 in Victoria's five centres, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Gippsland and Shepparton.More to follow...(With agencies inputs)