Paris Olympics: Murray withdraws from men's singles, to focus on doubles

Two-time Olympic tennis gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of singles at the Paris Games on Thursday and will only compete in doubles with Dan Evans.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, said these Olympics will be the final event of his career.

He's dealt with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and most recently needed surgery last month to remove a cyst from his spine.

Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie.

"I've take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we're playing well together, Murray said Thursday.