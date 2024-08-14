Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cincinnati Open: Krueger knocks out Olympic silver medalist Vekic in R1

Shelton, Nakashima and Krueger were among five Americans who advanced Tuesday in the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open

The Eiffel Tower is seen behind the Olympic rings, at the Trocadero plaza Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Paris.(Photo: PTI)
AP Mason (Ohio)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Donna Vekic was defeated in her first match since winning the silver medal in the Olympics, falling to Ashlyn Krueger 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday at the Cincinnati Open.

Krueger played her win into the field through the qualifying rounds, where she defeated Naomi Osaka. The American then opened her first appearance in the main draw in Cincinnati by knocking off Vekic, the No. 16 seed from Croatia who lost to Zheng Qinwen in the women's gold-medal match in Paris.

On the men's side, Brandon Nakashima upset No. 11 seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4), while No. 12 Ben Shelton edged Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in another All-American matchup.

Shelton, Nakashima and Krueger were among five Americans who advanced Tuesday in the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. Alex Michelsen and Frances Tiafoe also moved on.

The only other seeded competitor to advance in men's action was No. 14 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, the bronze medalist in Paris who outlasted Chile's Nicolas Jarry 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina and No. 15 Marta Kostyuk were the women's seeded winners.

Both No. 1 seeds play their opening matches Wednesday. Jannik Sinner of Italy takes on Michelsen in the afternoon, while Iga Swiatek faces Varvara Gracheva in a night match.


First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

