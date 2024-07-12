Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Country's top steeplechaser Sable hopes to win a medal in Paris Olympics

Country's top steeplechaser Sable hopes to win a medal in Paris Olympics

The 29-year-old Sable, who recently broke his own national record, will be competing in his second Olympics. He had failed to make it to the finals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Avinash Sable
The likes of legendary Indian athletes like Milkha Singh, Sriram Singh and PT Usha have inspired Sable to aim for an Olympic medal. | Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's top 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable does not want to be just a participant at the Olympics and believes he can a win a medal at the Paris Games beginning later this month.

The 29-year-old Sable, who recently broke his own national record, will be competing in his second Olympics. He had failed to make it to the finals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I don't want to just participate, I believe I can win a medal. I am working hard with my eyes set on that goal, if everything falls into place I win a medal," Sable said when asked about the Paris Olympics.

"I used to think Olympic medallists had a unique and difficult approach to training, but my experiences over the past two years have boosted my confidence," he said in a JioCinema release.

Sable had clocked 8 minutes and 9.91 seconds to break his earlier national record while finishing sixth at the Paris Diamond League earlier this month. At the Paris Olympics, he will face at least seven competitors who have run at better time than him this year.
 

The likes of legendary Indian athletes like Milkha Singh, Sriram Singh and PT Usha have inspired Sable to aim for an Olympic medal.

More From This Section

Paris 2024: US gymnast Chiles' long journey back to Oly is rooted in joy

Paris 2024: US swimmer Ryan Murphy aims to reclaim top spot on medal podium

Expecting Aditi to win a medal at Paris Olympics, says PGTI head Kapil Dev

Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

Russia war threatens Ukraine's Olympic future; a young gymnast offers hope

"Their performances at the world level have deeply inspired me. If my role models can excel globally, so can I. I've been taught to focus on my own progress rather than others. My competition is with my timing," he said.

"My goal has always been self-improvement rather than focusing on the competition. This mindset has allowed me to break the national record ten times," said the reigning Asian Games gold medallist.

He said that his silver medal winning performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games gave him the confidence that he can compete against the best in the world.

"My aim at the Commonwealth Games was to compete against the Kenyan athletes. Finishing second by a fraction of a second gave me the confidence that we can compete against the best in the world," said Sable, who had broken Kenyan medal monopoly in 3000m steeplechase in the CWG.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during water polo competition

Paris 2024: What to know, who to watch during modern pentathlon competition

Paris 2024: What to know, who to watch during sport climbing competition

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during the sailing competition

Paris 2024: What to know, who to watch during beach volleyball competition

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympicsIndia

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story