Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

The MOC also approved the request for financial assistance towards procurement of equipment for archers Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian athletes who are going to represent the country in the upcoming Paris Olympics Photo: PTI
The MOC also gave green signal for the inclusion of athletes Suraj Panwar, Vikash Singh and Ankita Dhyani and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu in TOPS Core group. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved multiple proposals for assistance towards equipment by athletes and para athletes in the build up to the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games.

At its weekly meeting, the MOC has approved a proposal of paralympic table tennis medallist Bhavina Patel for assistance to compete in ITTF Para Table Tennis Asia Training Camp 2024 in Thailand from July 16 to 20 along with her coach and escort.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also approved the request of para shooters -- Manish Narwal, Rudranksh Khandelwal, Rubina Francis and Sriharsha R Devareddy -- for various sport shooting related equipment.

These include air rifle for Sriharsha and Morini pistol for Rubina and assistance towards procurement of two javelins (Valhalla 800g Medium NXB and Diana Carbon 600g) for para-athlete Sandeep Choudhary.
 

The MOC also approved the request for financial assistance towards procurement of equipment for archers Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar.

It also approved assistance to judoka Tulika Maan, who along with her coach, will train in Valencia Judo High Performance Centre, Spain, till July 25.

The members also approved table tennis player Manush Shah's request for financial assistance for training in Gyeonggi Do, South Korea, under Taejun Kim and for procurement of physical fitness equipment.

The MOC also gave green signal for the inclusion of athletes Suraj Panwar, Vikash Singh and Ankita Dhyani and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu in TOPS Core group while athletes Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, Akashdeep Singh and Paramjeet Singh were promoted from TOPS Development to Core Group.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

In his 5th Olympics, flagbearer Sharath Kamal feels his best is yet to come

Paris Olympics 2024: All about tickets, stays, ways to get around Paris

2024 Olympics Swimming: France's Lon Marchand may emerge champion

All Olympics-bound athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, fit: IOA CMO

'Stay calm, sleep well': PM Narendra Modi to Paris-bound athletes

Topics :Paralympics2024 OlympicsOlympicssports

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story