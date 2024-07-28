Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian rower Balraj Panwar qualifies for quarterfinals of men's sculls

India's Balraj Panwar qualified for the quarterfinals of the position in men's single sculls rowing competition after securing second in The repechage round at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paris: The Olympic symbol put up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
India's Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to finish behind Mongolia's Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00.

The first two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarterfinals.

Panwar remained consistent at the second spot crossing the 500m mark at 1:44:13, 1000m mark at 3:33:94 and 1500m at 5:23:22. He then crossed the 2000m mark in 7:12.41.

On Saturday, the Indian rower had finished fourth in the men's singles scull event with a time of 7:07:11 to qualify for the repechage round.

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

