Jason Day set to finally play Olympic golf for Australia at Paris Games

Jason Day will finally make it to an Olympics while a brother-and-sister combination are two of the other three golfers set to play for Australia at the Paris Games.

Day was ranked world No. 1 in 2016 when he decided not to play at the Rio Olympics, saying he was concerned about going to Brazil with the Zika virus spreading while his wife was pregnant. He said earlier this year that he regretted not going.

I had one of those spots, and at the time we were having kids, and then obviously there was that (Zika) scare, so I was kind of like a little bit freaked out about that," Day said at a PGA tournament in May.

The Australian Olympic Committee said Friday that Min Woo Lee would join Day on the men's team while Minjee Lee and Hannah Green would form the women's team. The two Lees are brother and sister.

Minjee Lee will become the first Australian golfer to compete at three Olympics, Green returns for her second Games while Min Woo Lee will join Day in making his Olympic debut.

The four players all qualified by virtue of their International Golf Federation Olympic ranking at the end of a two-year ranking period. Green and Minjee Lee finished the period ranked seventh and 11th respectively, while Day and Min Woo are Australia's highest-ranked male golfers at 27th and 36th respectively.

Green matched Australia's best Olympic golf finish with a tie for fifth at Tokyo 2020 and has won two LPGA Tour events this year. Minjee Lee has 10 career LPGA wins.

Day has 13 career PGA Tour wins including a major the 2015 PGA Championship. Min Woo Lee is the reigning Australian PGA champion and achieved a career-best world ranking of 31st in 2024.

The Olympic tournament will be played at Le Golf National at Guyancourt near Paris. The men compete from Aug. 1-4 and the women from Aug. 7-10.