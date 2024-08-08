Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Land of Usain Bolt shines in field events, Jamaica bags Olympic discus gold

Land of Usain Bolt shines in field events, Jamaica bags Olympic discus gold

Roje Stona's gold in the discus throw Wednesday gave Jamaica its fourth medal in the field events at the 2024 Olympics after winning just two in history.

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt
AP Saint-Denis
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Don't look now, but Jamaica, that Caribbean island known for producing elite sprinters such as Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is now a field-event power.

Roje Stona's gold in the discus throw Wednesday gave Jamaica its fourth medal in the field events at the 2024 Olympics after winning just two in history. Meanwhile, the country's sprinters have only one medal so far in Paris.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For a country of 3 million people, that's extremely impressive, said three-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, an American who had a front-row seat for Stona's performance as his coach/training partner.

Stona set an Olympic record with his throw of 70 meters (229 feet, 8 inches). That follows silvers for Wayne Pinnock in the men's long jump and Shanieka Ricketts in the women's triple jump, and a bronze for Rajindra Campbell in the men's shot put.

We should put more support into the field events. Discus, shotput I mean, everything, said Stona, the first discus thrower from his country to win an Olympic medal. The track gets a lot of attention, but the field events has been underrated, and we should get more support.

Bolt, of course, completed the sprint double in the 100 and 200 meters at three consecutive Olympics Games along with relay golds. Other Jamaican running stars include Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Asafa Powell and Merlene Ottey.

Stona had plenty of help on the sideline from Crouser. They've been working together for a while, and exclusively since March.

More From This Section

Olympics Hockey Bronze medal match: India vs Spain live timings, streaming

Why Vinesh Phogat chose the 50 kg weight category amidst uncertainty

Paris Olympics: Meet Neeraj Chopra's rivals for Javelin throw gold medal

Olympics 2024: Lin Yu reaches gold-medal bout amid gender misconceptions

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Watching was way more stressful than competing, he said.

At least when I'm out there competing, it feels like I'm controlling my own destiny, to an extent, Crouser said. Being in the stands is way, way more nerve-wracking because you have just as much adrenaline but no outlet. Coaching's tough.

When Stona - a 25-year-old who competed at Clemson and Arkansas - came over for advice, Crouser reminded him of one thing: Push off the left foot and be loose. He followed that instruction to the letter on his fourth throw, when he overtook world-record holder Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania.

He's worked so hard for this," Crouser said. It was a good time to put it all together.

Next up: possibly football. Stona expressed an interest in playing in the NFL, and Crouser got him ready for some visits. Stona attended minicamp with the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints as a defensive end, Crouser said, but didn't make a roster.

Stona pondered the question of whether he wanted to keep throwing or play American football.

I must sleep on it," he said.

But first, it was time to celebrate just like Bolt used to do.

Jamaica should be proud right now, Stona said. "Field events are taking a step in the right direction now. We're doing good. We're getting medals.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Aditi in action at 12:30 PM; IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM

Olympic champion Andrade inspires girls at her hometown gym in Brazil

Olympic doubles bronze medalists Fritz-Paul win singles matches in Montreal

Vinesh Phogat gained 2 kg, failed to cut it overnight: 24 hour timeline explained

You didn't lose, yet you've been defeated: Bajrang Punia on Vinesh Phogat

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story