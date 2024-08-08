Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olympics Hockey Bronze medal match: India vs Spain live timings, streaming

India vs Spain: The live match for the bronze medal will begin at 5:30 PM IST. India has won the men's hockey gold eight times, with their last gold medal coming in 1980.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
In the bronze medal match of men's hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024, India will face off against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris today, August 8, at 5:30 PM IST. After falling short of their goal to win a gold medal, Harmanpreet Singh's team will be aiming to secure at least a bronze and bring home a medal. A victory for India would mark their second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics. Historically, India has won the men's hockey gold eight times, with their last gold medal coming in 1980.

India vs Spain head to head

India vs Spain Last 5 games
  • India won: 4
  • Spain won: 1
  • Draws: 0

IND vs ESP head-to-head in Olympics

  • Matches Played: 10
  • India: 7
  • Spain: 1
  • Draw: 2

Hockey World Cup

  • Matches Played: 7
  • India: 2
  • Spain: 4
  • Draw: 1
Champions Trophy

  • Matches Played: 4
  • India: 1
  • Spain: 2
  • Draw: 1
Hockey Pro League

  • Matches Played: 6
  • India: 3
  • Spain: 2
  • Draw: 1

India vs Spain head-to-head in hockey (Overall)
  • Matches Played: 71
  • India: 31
  • Spain: 26
  • Draw: 14
  • India vs Spain goals scored
  • India: 142
  • Spain: 133
  • India vs Spain biggest wins
  • Biggest India win: 6-1 (Test match, 2019)
  • Biggest Spain win: 8-2 (Test match, 2009)

India squad for Bronze medal match vs Spain


Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Olympics 2024: India vs Spain Bronze medal match live timings, live streaming and telecast


When will India vs Spain Bronze medal match take place at Paris Olympics 2024?

India vs Spain Bronze medal match will take place on Thursday (August 8).

At what time will India vs Spain live hockey match kick-start?

India vs Spain Bronze medal live match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Spain Bronze medal match in India?

IND vs ESP Bronze medal match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Spain Bronze medal match in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Spain Bronze medal match in multiple languages.
Topics :Indian Hockey TeamSpain Hockey Team2024 OlympicsOlympic medalsOlympics

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

