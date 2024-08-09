Neeraj Chopra: Legend on the field, a superstar without pretension off it

Neeraj Chopra is all about greatness without pretensions. A fierce competitor, a superstar of Indian sports, a humble human being who would make no bones about his limitations or desires, the double Olympic medallist from India, is all rolled into one. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He may want the top prize for himself but would not be envious if the rival pips him. He would tell himself to accept what he got, and work harder to achieve what he desires. He would not pretend that he does not care for brand endorsement. He certainly wants it, money matters, but would not compromise on his training for that.

The 17-minute interaction with the Indian media after winning a silver medal in the Paris Olympics was more than just a routine question-answer session.

'Your first throw was foul then in the second...,' the scribe had not even completed his question before Chopra quipped, "Saari throw fouls hi thi sir sirf doosri hi theek thi (All throws were foul, except the second one)," he said, chuckling, and the 50-strong group joined him in laughter.

It was not a great deal for him to say he fouled five of his six attempts.

The long Q and A session was largely in Hindi with Indian and Pakistani journalists asking questions, but when the volunteer requested an answer in English for the benefit of few foreign scribes, Chopra laid bare his simplicity.

"Now I need to motivate myself to speak in English, the way I motivate myself for competition," he said with a smile, as the gathered group burst out in laughter.

'Can you describe the competition between you and Nadeem, India and Pakistan,' the foreign scribe asked again, requesting the answer in English.

Well, he explained pretty well, effortlessly.

"It was a really great competition. Maybe one of the greatest competitions in history. Arshad threw really well. I was also in good shape. But I don't know. My runway was not that good today," he responded quickly, without having to think much.

It was inevitable that he would be asked about the missed competitions in the 2024 season, leading up to the Paris Games. It led to speculations whether he was carrying injury into the Paris Games.

He had skipped the Paris Diamond League in July, just before the Games, though he later clarified that the event was not part of his competition calendar.

He revealed how difficult it becomes for him to say no to the organisers despite fitness concerns.

With a wide grin, he said, "Of course I need to play more but then I send those carefully drafted messages that I have suffered a strain and I won't compete.

"In few competitions I have played just for the sake of organisers so that they don't feel bad. I keep thinking that I have entered the competition and if I don't go, they will say I am making excuses. Personally I love to compete as much as possible.

"I make plans but then you tell your team, 'let's draft a good message, saying sorry for pulling out," he said, laughing, but the pain of missing the event was writ large.

"No happiness is greater than playing. You work hard to compete only. Whatever strength God has given me I do."



Then came a tricky one. He was asked about the pressure of sponsors in the Olympic cycle. How he finds that balance between brand endorsements, obligations and training?



Again, he came up with an honest answer.

"I put my game on top priority after Tokyo and after Tokyo Games only I got the opportunity to get associated with brands. It is difficult for us that brands come after you, and if you get it, why will you leave that opportunity. Just do it," he said, with all honesty.

"It also opens the way for kids (next generation), 'nahi to shreer hi tootega khel khel key, last mein kuch nahi rahega."



How many athletes say that so openly?



"So I balance it. Priority is sport. This was an Olympic year, so whatever commitments I had, I fulfilled in the first half.

"You have seen I have been training outside since Tokyo."



He could be upset inside for not being able to defend his title but accepted that Thursday was Nadeem's day.

Lastly, volunteers did their best to push him out of the mixed zone but he would keep coming back either to sign autographs or honour the request for selfies.

After all, he knows how to find a balance between different things and saying no is the most difficult thing for him.