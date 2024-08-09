Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Equally happy for Neeraj and Nadeem, he's also our child: Chopra's mother

Equally happy for Neeraj and Nadeem, he's also our child: Chopra's mother

Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.

Arshad Nadeem, Arshad, Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj
Paris: Silver medallist India's Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Elated for her son's silver medal, Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to beat the Indian defending champion in Paris, saying that the latter is also like her "child".

Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season's best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With the silver win, Chopra became only the third Indian and the first in track-and-field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

"We are very happy with the silver, the one who got gold is also our child and the one who got silver is also our child....all are athletes, all work hard," Saroj told PTI Videos in Khandra, Panipat, where the family is based.

"Nadeem is also good, he plays well, there is no difference between Neeraj and Nadeem. We got gold and silver there is no difference for us," she added in the interview given on Thursday night.

Both Chopra nd Nadeem are good friends off the field despite being rivals on it.

More From This Section

Arshad Nadeem 'like our son': Neeraj Chopra's mother praises Pak winner

Antim Panghal likely to get three-year ban for indiscipline at Olympics

Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins Silver medal, Pakistan's Nadeem wins Gold

Olympics 2024 Javelin throw HIGHLIGHTS: 92.97m throw - Pak's Nadeem win Gold, creates Olympic record

Hockey to Athletics: Full list of India medal winners till 2024 Olympics

'Churma' awaits Neeraj on homecoming

Chopra's fondness for "desi khana" is well-documented and his family is planning to welcome the two-time Olympic medallist with his favourite dish "Churma"

"He did really well. We will welcome him with churma which is his favourite. I am delighted, people are lighting firecrackers, we are making ladoos," Saroj added.

Chopra's performance is creditable also because of the highly-competitive field in which as many as seven athletes went beyond the 86m mark.

"We are very happy. He produced his season's best. All were near 88-89m so competition was very tough. It's not about winning a gold or silver, but about winning a medal, and he did his best," Chopra's aunt Kamlesh said.

Chopra is one of India's most decorated athletes, having won the gold at every tournament including the Olympics, World Championships, Diamond League, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

"After Tokyo there was no medal left except for silver, that was also needed so he got it," Kamlesh said.

She said that the family had an inkling that Chopra was unlikely to win a gold after Nadeem's monstrous throw.

"After Nadeem's throw (92.97m) we had a feeling (that he will win gold) but he is also our son, we are happy with him.

"He's also Asia's son. We don't differentiate between Nadeem and Neeraj. Both have got gold and silver and we are very happy," she added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

COVID-hit Lyles misses out on Olympic double, US team breaks 100-medal mark

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Harish Salve to represent Vinesh Phogat, Olympic medal verdict out today

Congress hails Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 9, live time (IST), streaming

Topics :Neeraj Chopra2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story