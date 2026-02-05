Olympic chief declines to pressure LA Games chair over Epstein files link

The IOC showed no interest Wednesday in putting pressure on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics chair Casey Wasserman over personal emails released in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files.

Wasserman has faced calls from lawmakers and those in political circles in LA to step down as chair of the city's Olympic project he has led since it was first a hosting candidate 11 years ago.

International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry was asked Wednesday if Wasserman was still the right person to oversee the next Summer Games in light of flirtatious emails in 2003 exchanged with Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

"From the IOC point of view, the (organizing committee) and how they are structured is not something we are going to get involved into," Coventry said.