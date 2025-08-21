FIBA: Basketball at 2028 Olympics in LA will start two days in advance

Basketball at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will start two days before the opening ceremony for those Games, organisers have confirmed.

FIBA, the sport's global governing body, said on Wednesday that it has reviewed a revised basketball schedule for Los Angeles and that games will begin on July 12, 2028 ahead of the July 14 opening ceremony.

It is unclear if the men's tournament, the women's tournament or both will start before the official opening. A preliminary schedule released last month calls for three basketball games on July 12 and three more on July 13.

"This adjustment allows the quarterfinals to be played over two days and will also ensure that no game will start earlier than (noon), enhancing the overall experience for players, teams, fans and broadcasters," FIBA said in a news release.