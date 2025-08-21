Home / Sports / Olympics / News / FIBA: Basketball at 2028 Olympics in LA will start two days in advance

FIBA: Basketball at 2028 Olympics in LA will start two days in advance

It is unclear if the men's tournament, the women's tournament or both will start before the official opening

Basketball at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will start two days before the opening ceremony for those Games, organisers have confirmed.

FIBA, the sport's global governing body, said on Wednesday that it has reviewed a revised basketball schedule for Los Angeles and that games will begin on July 12, 2028 ahead of the July 14 opening ceremony.

It is unclear if the men's tournament, the women's tournament or both will start before the official opening. A preliminary schedule released last month calls for three basketball games on July 12 and three more on July 13.

"This adjustment allows the quarterfinals to be played over two days and will also ensure that no game will start earlier than (noon), enhancing the overall experience for players, teams, fans and broadcasters," FIBA said in a news release.

Bronze-medal games will be played on July 28 and 29, and gold-medal games will occur on July 29 and 30. July 30 is the final day of the Games.

Several other sports also are scheduled to start before the opening ceremony, including field hockey, rugby sevens, water polo, handball, cricket and soccer. The canoe slalom competition in Oklahoma City is expected to start in the morning of July 14, hours before the opening ceremony later that day about 1,200 miles (1,931 km) away.

The US is the defending men's and women's Olympic basketball champion. The women have won eight consecutive golds, while the men have won five straight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

