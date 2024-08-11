Olympics 2024: China's women's TT team helps secure their 300th Gold

China won the women's team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on Saturday for the country's 300th gold medal in Olympic history.

China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women's team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.

Each of us went all out today and played every position well, No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.

South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.