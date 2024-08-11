Olympics 2024: Indian hockey players receive warm welcome at Amritsar

Elated family members and ecstatic fans on Sunday accorded a boisterous welcome to members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at the Amritsar airport as celebratory dhol' drummed in the background. India clinched their second successive bronze medal in the Olympics, beating Spain 2-1 at the Paris Games. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Right after their touchdown, family members greeted the players with garlands and warm hugs, before accepting congratulations from the state political leaders such as minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh was overwhelmed by the reception and wowed to better their performance in the future.

We will do our best in future, so that this sport gets more love, said Harmanpreet, who hails from Timmowal village in Amritsar.

The 28-year-old, who is fondly called Sarpanch', said he was fortunate to lead this Indian side, and in a wider message to the society he urged the youngsters to take up the sport, focus on their studies and stay away from drugs.

Along with Harmanpreet, other players from the state like Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh, too arrived in their home state.

Later, the players went to the Golden Temple to offer prayers.