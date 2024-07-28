Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes first woman shooter to win medal

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Reacting to 22-year-old Manu's achievement, her grandmother said," I bless her. She has done a great job. We will all welcome her once she is here. I will prepare a special food for her..."
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Who is Manu Bhaker? The girl from Haryana
Manu Bhaker achievements
At the age of 16 years, Bhaker won gold in the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, her first significant triumph.
At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, and the Asian Games in Jakarta, where she and Abhishek Verma won gold in the mixed team 10m Air Pistol event, she maintained her winning streak.
In 2020, she received recognition for her achievements with the Arjuna Award.
|Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|Olympics
|Manu Bhaker
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol
|Paris 2024
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Women's 49kg weightlifting
|Tokyo 2020
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Bronze
|Women's welterweight boxing
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|Tokyo 2020
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men's 57kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 2020
|Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's 65kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|Men's javelin throw
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Silver
|Women's singles badminton
|Rio 2016
|Sakshi Malik
|Bronze
|Women's 58kg wrestling
|Rio 2016
|Sushil Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Vijay Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
|London 2012
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|London 2012
|Mary Kom
|Bronze
|Women's flyweight boxing
|London 2012
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Bronze
|Men's 60kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|London 2012
|Abhinav Bindra
|Gold
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|Beijing 2008
|Vijender Singh
|Bronze
|Men's middleweight boxing
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|Beijing 2008
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Silver
|Men's double trap shooting
|Athens 2004
|Karnam Malleswari
|Bronze
|Women's 54kg weightlifting
|Sydney 2000
|Leander Paes
|Bronze
|Men's singles tennis
|Atlanta 1996
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Moscow 1980
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Munich 1972
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Mexico City 1968
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 1964
|Indian hockey team
|Silver
|Men's hockey
|Rome 1960
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Melbourne 1956
|KD Jadhav
|Bronze
|Men's bantamweight wrestling
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|London 1948
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Berlin 1936
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Los Angeles 1932
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Amsterdam 1928
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m
|Paris 1900
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m hurdles
|Paris 1900