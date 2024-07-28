Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes first woman shooter to win medal

India's star shooter Manu Bhaker clinched India's first medal of the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning Bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final and made her way into the history books as the first Indian woman to win a medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Summer Olympic Games.

A resilient Bhaker ended India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The last time India won medal in shooting at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.



Reacting to 22-year-old Manu's achievement, her grandmother said," I bless her. She has done a great job. We will all welcome her once she is here. I will prepare a special food for her..."







Manu Bhaker had redemption in her mind as soon as she stepped foot in Paris.

Going into the final, she became the first Indian woman shooter in two decades to reach an Olympic final in an individual event. The previous instance was Suma Shirur's performance in the 10m Air Rifle event at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Additionally, she made history as the first Indian woman to advance to the final round of the 10m Air Pistol event at any Olympic Games.





Who is Manu Bhaker? The girl from Haryana



Manu Bhaker is a well-known Indian sport shooter who was born in Jhajjar, Haryana, on February 18, 2002. She is well-known for her extraordinary pistol shooting abilities. After first experimenting with boxing, tennis, and skating, Bhaker found her love for shooting and made a sensational breakthrough on the world scene in 2017.



Manu Bhaker achievements Despite experiencing a pistol malfunction during the qualifications at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics that left her in tears, she had showcased the level of performance expected from an athlete with numerous international medals in the qualification round as well.

Her big break came in the 10m Air Pistol competition at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where she became the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal. At ISSF World Cup competitions, she has also won numerous medals, including gold for both mixed and individual teams.



At the age of 16 years, Bhaker won gold in the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, her first significant triumph.



At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, and the Asian Games in Jakarta, where she and Abhishek Verma won gold in the mixed team 10m Air Pistol event, she maintained her winning streak.



In 2020, she received recognition for her achievements with the Arjuna Award.