Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi shares post in support of Vinesh Phogat

Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi shares post in support of Vinesh Phogat

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and asked her to bounce back stronger.

Modi, Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," Modi posted on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said.

"Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," Modi said.

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Sources said the prime minister also spoke to IOA president PT Usha and sought first hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of the setback.

More From This Section

Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

Brazil sets up Olympic final against US with a 4-2 win over Spain

The screen showed we lost but the team did a wonderful job: Sreejesh

Olympics 2024: History-making Bhaker arrives home to enthusiastic reception

Romanian PM to boycott Paris Olympics closing ceremony. Here's why

He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Phogat's case.

Modi urged Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Phogat.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dream of wrestling Gold shattered: Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

Boxer Imane Khelif fights to get closer to gold amid gender misconceptions

US rolls into semifinals of 2024 Paris Olympic basketball tournament

Came for gold, but bronze better than going home empty-handed: Harmanpreet

Topics :Narendra Modi2024 OlympicsOlympicsVinesh Phogat

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story