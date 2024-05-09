Home / Sports / Olympics / News / OMEGA ropes in Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as sporting ambassador

OMEGA ropes in Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as sporting ambassador

The star Indian athlete was invited to the OMEGA boutique in Doha, ahead of his participation at the first leg of Diamond League on Friday

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Olympic and world championships gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been roped in as the sporting ambassador of Swiss luxury brand for watches OMEGA, which is also the Official Timekeeper for this year's Paris Olympics.

The star Indian athlete was invited to the OMEGA boutique in Doha, ahead of his participation at the first leg of Diamond League on Friday.

Speaking on the partnership, Chopra said, "I am very excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that plays such a huge role in timekeeping at the Olympic Games. I am looking forward to a great association with OMEGA and the upcoming spectacle in Paris."
 


Chopra is the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in javelin and the first Asian to win gold in his event at the World Championship.

OMEGA has been the Official Timekeeper at almost every Olympic Games since 1932. Paris 2024 will mark OMEGA's 31st occasion as Official Timekeeper of the Games.

After competing in the Diamond League, Chopra will head to Bhubaneswar for the Federation Cup athletics championship, which will be his first competitive outing on Indian soil in three years.

Topics :Neeraj ChopraOmegaOlympicOlympicsbrand ambassadors

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

