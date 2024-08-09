Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claims gold in Paris with new Olympics record





Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by breaking the Olympic record in the men's javelin throw with a remarkable 92.97m throw on August 8. The previous record of 90.57m, set by Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was surpassed by Nadeem's world-record-breaking throw, earning him his first Olympic gold medal and Pakistan's first Olympic medal since 1992.

Notably, Nadeem's first attempt was invalid, but he recovered with a powerful second throw that shattered the 16-year-old Olympic record, securing him the gold medal. India's Neeraj Chopra claimed the silver with his best throw of 89.45m, while Grenada's Anderson Peters took the bronze with a throw of 88.54m. Nadeem was the only athlete in the event to surpass the 90m mark twice, with his final throw measuring 91.79m, both distances exceeding his previous personal best of 90.18m.