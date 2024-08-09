Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claims gold in Paris with new Olympics record

India's Neeraj Chopra secured silver with 89.45m as his best throw.

Arshad Nadeem
Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan javelin thrower, Gold medal winner in Paris Olympics 2024 with a throw of 92.07 metres
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:04 AM IST
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by breaking the Olympic record in the men's javelin throw with a remarkable 92.97m throw on August 8. The previous record of 90.57m, set by Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was surpassed by Nadeem's world-record-breaking throw, earning him his first Olympic gold medal and Pakistan's first Olympic medal since 1992.

Notably, Nadeem's first attempt was invalid, but he recovered with a powerful second throw that shattered the 16-year-old Olympic record, securing him the gold medal. India's Neeraj Chopra claimed the silver with his best throw of 89.45m, while Grenada's Anderson Peters took the bronze with a throw of 88.54m. Nadeem was the only athlete in the event to surpass the 90m mark twice, with his final throw measuring 91.79m, both distances exceeding his previous personal best of 90.18m.

This victory also marked Nadeem's first win over India's Neeraj Chopra, who had maintained a 9-0 lead over him in previous competitions. With this win, Nadeem has narrowed the gap to 1-9.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem across all competitions

Year Event Neeraj Chopra
2024 Paris Olympics 89.45m 92.97m
2023 World Athletics Championships, 2023 88.17m 87.92m
2022 World Athletics Championships, Oregon, 2022 88.13m 86.16m
2020 Tokyo Olympics 87.58m 84.62m
2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast 86.47m 76.02m
2018 Asian Games, Jakarta 88.06m 80.75m
2017 Asian Athletics Championships, Bhubaneshwar 85.23m 78m
2016 South Asian Games, Guwahati 82.23m 78.33m
2016 Asian Junior Championships, Ho Chi-Minh 77.60m 73.40m
2016 World U20 Athletics Championships, Bydgoszcz 86.48m 67.17m

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:04 AM IST

