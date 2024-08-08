Olympics 2024 Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra medal event live time, streaming

Check all the latest live updates for Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024 here
His monstrous 89.34m throw in qualifying has all the fans brimming with excitement for the final showdown on August 8. Competing against the likes of former world champion Anderson Peters, Asian Games medallist Arshad Nadeem, and Tokyo medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Neeraj will have to be at the top of his game in order to clinch gold this time.
Neeraj is yet to breach the 90m mark as well and will definitely try to achieve the elusive mark when it matters the most.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
|S.no
|Throw
|Event
|1
|89.94m
|
Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|2
|89.30m
|
Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland)
|3
|89.08m
|
Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|4
|88.88m
|
Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou)
More From This Section
|5
|88.77m
|
World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest)
|6
|88.67m
|
Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar)
|7
|88.44m
|
Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8
|88.39m
|
World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon)
|9
|88.36m
|
Doha Diamond League 2024
|10
|88.17m
|
World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest)
|11
|88.13m
|
World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon)
|12
|88.07m
|
Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India)
|13
|88.06m
|
Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia)
Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live timings, live streaming and live telecast
When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final take place in Paris Olympics 2024?
Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics 2024 javelin throw final will take place on August 8.
What is live timings of Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Paris olympics 2024?
The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live event will begin at 11:55 PM IST.
Which channel will show the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final in India?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics will be live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
Where will the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final take place in India?
The Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.