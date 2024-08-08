Olympics 2024 Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra medal event live time, streaming





Check all the latest live updates for Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024 here



His monstrous 89.34m throw in qualifying has all the fans brimming with excitement for the final showdown on August 8. Competing against the likes of former world champion Anderson Peters, Asian Games medallist Arshad Nadeem, and Tokyo medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Neeraj will have to be at the top of his game in order to clinch gold this time.



Neeraj is yet to breach the 90m mark as well and will definitely try to achieve the elusive mark when it matters the most.



ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Meet Neeraj Chopra's rivals for Javelin throw gold medal The day has finally come when India's Neeraj Chopra steps on to the track to defend his Olympic crown against a challenging set of athletes in the Paris Olympics 2024. Taking place in front of a packed Stade de France, Neeraj Chopra will be hoping to give his best-ever performance on the day and bring India their first gold medal this year as well.His monstrous 89.34m throw in qualifying has all the fans brimming with excitement for the final showdown on August 8. Competing against the likes of former world champion Anderson Peters, Asian Games medallist Arshad Nadeem, and Tokyo medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Neeraj will have to be at the top of his game in order to clinch gold this time.Neeraj is yet to breach the 90m mark as well and will definitely try to achieve the elusive mark when it matters the most.

Top 20 throws by Neeraj Chopra:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

14 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022

15 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa)

16 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala, India)

17 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest)

18 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland)

19 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan)

20 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022

India vs Pakistan in Javelin throw

Despite Neeraj Chopra's numerical advantage over Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, their rivalry has demonstrated a healthy spirit of competition. It is admirable how these two sportsmen push one other to reach new heights and treat each other with respect. When they compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, fans may anticipate another exciting matchup.

Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live timings, live streaming and live telecast

Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics 2024 javelin throw final will take place on August 8.The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live event will begin at 11:55 PM IST.Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics will be live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.The Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.