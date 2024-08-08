Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024: French runner Alice proposes to boyfriend with Olympic pin

Olympics 2024: French runner Alice proposes to boyfriend with Olympic pin

Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a Love is in Paris pin on his shirt.

French runner Alice Finot. (Pic-Twitter)
French runner Alice Finot. (Pic-Twitter)
AP Saint-Denis (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rarely has an Olympic pin contained so much love.

When French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a Love is in Paris pin on his shirt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we've been together for nine years, then I would propose," Finot said.
 

Finot finished fourth in 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds on Tuesday and then ran over to the stands where she found her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez.

I don't like doing things like everyone else, Finot said.

Since he hadn't done it yet, I thought maybe it was up to me.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024 Hockey: Harmanpreet's heroics help India secure bronze medal

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: Indian hockey team clinch bronze; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

Bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale thanks family, coaches upon homecoming

Olympics 2024: Babita Phogat asks cousin Vinesh to reconsider retirement

Wrestler Antim to be banned for 3 yrs post Paris deportation? What IOA said

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story