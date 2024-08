Olympics 2024: French runner Alice proposes to boyfriend with Olympic pin

Rarely has an Olympic pin contained so much love.

When French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a Love is in Paris pin on his shirt.

I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we've been together for nine years, then I would propose," Finot said.



Finot finished fourth in 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds on Tuesday and then ran over to the stands where she found her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez.