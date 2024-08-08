Wrestler Antim to be banned for 3 yrs post Paris deportation? What IOA said

The Indian Olympic Association has denied reports of wrestler Antim Panghal facing a three-year ban after being deported from France for breach of discipline. A report from news agency PTI earlier suggested that Antim Panghal, who reportedly caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes' village through her accreditation card, would face a three-year ban.

"IOA refutes reports that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim. It requests media persons to please check with the IOA leadership before posting such reports," the Indian contingent's official account said on X (formerly Twitter). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, troubles are far from over for wrestler Antim Panghal. After crashing out of the Paris Olympics 2024 following her loss in the opening bout in the women's 53 kg event, Panghal and her entire entourage was deported from Paris for a major disciplinary breach where the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village.

Following the embarrassing incident, a PTI report claimed that the Indian Olympic Association is all set to ban Panghal for three years for indiscipline. Citing sources, the news agency reported that Panghal tried to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes' village through her accreditation card, which caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Due to this act, the wrestler will be banned for three years by the IOA.

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," PTI said, citing the Indian Olympic contingent source. The Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

Why is wrestler Antim Panghal being deported from Paris?

More From This Section

Several media sources reported on Wednesday that Nisha, the sister of wrestler Antim Panghal, used the athlete's accreditation to gain entry into the Olympic Village during the 2024 Paris Olympics but she was subsequently detained by the police. After being questioned, Nisha was released, but authorities have since decided to deport Antim's entire team and revoke her accreditation due to the incident.

Following the incident, the IOA announced in a statement that they were arranging for Panghal’s departure following a disciplinary breach. "The IOA has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," the statement said.

After losing her match, Panghal returned to her hotel, where her assigned coach, Bhagat Singh, and her actual coach, Vikas, were staying, according to PTI.

Antim had requested her sister to go to the Games Village to retrieve her belongings. Although her sister successfully entered the Village, she was stopped by security when attempting to leave.

She was taken to a local police station for questioning, and the 19-year-old junior world champion Antim was also called in to provide a statement.

Adding to the situation, Antim's personal support team members -- Vikas and Bhagat -- allegedly travelled in a cab while intoxicated and refused to pay the fare, prompting the driver to contact the police.

"We are fighting fire as of now," said an IOA source. "We have a bad situation at hand, our security officer is dealing with the situation. They might be deported, let's see," the official source added.