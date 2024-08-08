Hockey to Athletics: Full list of India medal winners till 2024 Olympics

At the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian hockey team secured the fourth bronze medal for the country by defeating Spain in the bronze medal match on August 8, 2024. This marks India's back-to-back medal win in men's hockey at the Olympics, following their bronze in Tokyo 2020. The last time India achieved consecutive Olympic medals in men's hockey was in 1968 and 1972. India had previously won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first Olympic hockey medal since the 1980 Games.
|Indian hockey captains at Olympics - full list
|Captain
|Olympics
|Result
|Jaipal Singh Munda
|Amsterdam 1928
|Gold
|Lal Shah Bokhari
|Los Angeles 1932
|Gold
|Dhyan Chand
|Berlin 1936
|Gold
|Kishan Lal
|London 1948
|Gold
|K.D. Singh
|Helsinki 1952
|Gold
|Balbir Singh Sr
|Melbourne 1956
|Gold
|Leslie Claudius
|Rome 1960
|Silver
|Charanjit Singh
|Tokyo 1964
|Gold
|Gurbux Singh / Prithipal Singh
|Mexico 1968
|Bronze
|Harmik Singh
|Munich 1972
|Bronze
|Ajit Pal Singh
|Monteral 1976
|7th
|Vasudevan Baskaran
|Moscow 1980
|Gold
|Zafar Iqbal
|Los Angeles 1984
|5th
|M.M, Somaya
|Seoul 1988
|6th
|Pargat Singh
|Barcelona 1992
|7th
|Pargat Singh
|Atlanta 1996
|8th
|Ramandeep Singh
|Sydney 2000
|7th
|Dilip Tirkey
|Athens 2004
|7th
|Bharat Chettri
|London 2012
|12th
|PR Sreejsh
|Rio 2016
|8th
|Manpreet Singh
|Tokyo 2020
|Bronze
|Harmanpreet Singh
|Paris 2024
|Bronze
The Indian hockey team successfully defended their bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a 2-1 victory over Spain.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh played a crucial role in the Men in Blue's triumph, scoring two drag-flick goals that allowed India to come from behind and win the decisive match.
Although the team fell short of clinching a silver or gold in Paris, the players will undoubtedly cherish this bronze medal for years to come. The match also marked a fitting conclusion to the career of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his final game for India in Paris.
Achieving back-to-back Olympic medals had been a long-standing dream for the team, and coach Craig Fulton's side has realised that dream after navigating a challenging path in this year's quadrennial event.India medal winners in Olympics
In other events, Neeraj Chopra is poised to make history as he eyes a record second gold medal in the javelin throw event. His competition is set to begin at 11:55 PM IST.
Earlier in the Games, Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Summer Olympics. She clinched a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris 2024 Games.
Additionally, it is worth noting that Norman Pritchard, an athlete representing India, won two silver medals at the 1900 Summer Olympics, marking the first Olympic medals for the country.
|Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|Olympics
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Paris 2024
|Swapnil Kusale
|Bronze
|Shooting, 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Men)
|Paris 2024
|Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event
|Paris 2024
|Manu Bhaker
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol
|Paris 2024
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Women's 49kg weightlifting
|Tokyo 2020
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Bronze
|Women's welterweight boxing
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|Tokyo 2020
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men's 57kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 2020
|Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's 65kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|Men's javelin throw
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Silver
|Women's singles badminton
|Rio 2016
|Sakshi Malik
|Bronze
|Women's 58kg wrestling
|Rio 2016
|Sushil Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Vijay Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
|London 2012
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|London 2012
|Mary Kom
|Bronze
|Women's flyweight boxing
|London 2012
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Bronze
|Men's 60kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|London 2012
|Abhinav Bindra
|Gold
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|Beijing 2008
|Vijender Singh
|Bronze
|Men's middleweight boxing
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|Beijing 2008
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Silver
|Men's double trap shooting
|Athens 2004
|Karnam Malleswari
|Bronze
|Women's 54kg weightlifting
|Sydney 2000
|Leander Paes
|Bronze
|Men's singles tennis
|Atlanta 1996
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Moscow 1980
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Munich 1972
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Mexico City 1968
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 1964
|Indian hockey team
|Silver
|Men's hockey
|Rome 1960
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Melbourne 1956
|KD Jadhav
|Bronze
|Men's bantamweight wrestling
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|London 1948
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Berlin 1936
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Los Angeles 1932
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Amsterdam 1928
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m
|Paris 1900
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m hurdles
Paris 1900