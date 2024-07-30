Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot's Bronze medal match at 1 PM IST

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: In 10m air pistol event, Manu and Sarabjot's Bronze medal match starts at 1 PM. IND vs IRE hockey match begins at 4:45 PM. Check Paris 2024 live score & medal update here
|India Paris Olympics 2024 schedule today
|Event
|Indian athletes in action on July 30
|Time
|Result
|Shooting
|Trap Men's Qualification
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|12:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Trap Women's Qualification
|Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari
|12:30 PM IST
|TBD
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
|India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea
|1PM IST
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's Pool B Match
|India vs Ireland
|4:45 PM IST
|TBD
|Archery
|Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round
|Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur
|5:15 PM IST onwards
|TBD
|Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|10:45pm
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's doubles (Group stage)
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Doubles (Group stage)
|Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia)
|6:20 PM IST
|TBD
|Boxing
|Men's 51kg Round of 16
|Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia)
|7:15 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 57kg Round of 32
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)
|9:25 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 54kg Round of 16
|Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia)
|1:20 AM IST (July 31)
|TBD
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:13 AM IST