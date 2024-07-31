Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 31, live time (IST), streaming







Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, no medal matches are scheduled for India, but several star players will be in action, aiming to advance further in the sporting extravaganza. Two of India's bronze medalists from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will compete on this day. PV Sindhu will seek to secure her place in the women's singles badminton quarterfinals, with her match starting at 12:50 PM IST. Lovlina Borgohain will also aim to reach the quarterfinals of the women's 75kg boxing event, with her bout scheduled for 3:50 PM IST.

In addition, in men's singles badminton, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will look to advance to the quarterfinals by winning their final group stage matches. Nishant Dev will compete in the men's 71kg boxing round of 16 at 12:30 AM IST (August 1).

In shooting, India's most successful sport in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale will participate in the men's 50m rifle three-position event, which is India's first event of the day at 12:30 PM IST. In archery, Deepika Kumari will compete in the women's singles, while Tarundeep Rai will participate in the men's singles 1/32 qualifications. Additionally, following Manika Batra's strong performance on Monday, her teammate Sreeja Akula will also aim to advance to the Round of 16 at 2:30 PM IST.



Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 31 Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Quaiication) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale) 12:30 Badminton (Women's Singles) PV Sindhu 12:50 Badminton (Men's Singles) Lakshya Sen 13:40 Table Tennis (Women's Singles) Sreeja Akula 14:30 Boxing (Women's 75kg; RO16) Lovlina Borgohin 15:50 Archery (Women's Individual) Deepika Kumari 15:56 Archery (Men's Individual) Trundeep Rai 21:28 Badminton (Men's Singles) HS Prannoy 23:00 Boxing (Men's 71kg; RO16) Nishant Dev 00:34 (Aug 1)

The Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels will all broadcast live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024.The Jio Cinema app and website will offer live streaming of the 2024 Paris Olympics.