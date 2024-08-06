India vs Germany LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Olympics 2024 semis: IND 1 | 1 GER in second quarter

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: Germany score equaliser early in 2nd quarter
18th minute: Jermanpreet Singh makes a silly mistake in the circle as he takes the overhead pass in front of German player. India concedes first penalty corner.
And Germany score the equaliser!! What a strike. With a flick to Sreejesh's left, Peillat completely ruins the ball, giving Jarmanpreet little chance to score either.
India 1 | 1 Germany in second quarter
10:51 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India end first quarter on a high
15th minute: After taking the lead, India is in defending duties. Meanwhile, Hardik is on fire! So far, his dribbling in confined spaces has been just amazing.
India 1 | 0 Germany after 1st quarter
10:45 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India wins 7th PC
Harmanpreet Singh fails to convert India's 7th penalty corner to goal.
10:42 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet gives India lead
13th minute: Once more, IT'S THAT GUY HARMANPREET SINGH! GOAL OF THE SKIPPER PUTTING INDIA FIRST!
India will accept it in any form, but there's a significant diversion on that and lobs over everyone. Both Fulton and the Indian supporters are pleased.
India 1 | 0 Germany in first quarter
10:36 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: First quarter begins
The first semifinal between India and Germany begins.
India vs Germany semis
10:32 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: First penalty corner for India
2", 1st QTR: India wins the first quarterfinal of the match minutes into the first quarter.
10:25 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: The match is now underway
The men's hockey event semifinal match between India and Germany is now underway.
10:19 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: Second last match for the Indian wall
The wall of Indian football who announced that he will retire after the Paris Olympics will be playing his second last match of the career against Germany in the semifinals.
10:13 PM
India vs Germany head-to-head in last five meetings
India 2-3 Germany - June 8, 2024
India 3-0 Germany - June 1, 2024
India 6-3 Germany - March 13, 2023
India 3-2 Germany - March 10, 2023
India 3-1 Germany - April 15, 2022
10:04 PM
India vs Germany head-to-head in Olympics
Total Matches played: 12
India won: 5
Germany won: 4
Drawn: 3
10:03 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India and Germany head to head in last 5 match
In thier last five head to head encounters India leads Germany by 4-1, but in thier last match it was the German side who recored a 3-2 victory over the men in blue.
9:50 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India to play without first rusher
Indian hoceky team will take the feild against Germany in 2024 Paris Olympics men's hockey semifinals withouth thier first rusher Amit Rohidas who recieved a red card during quartfinal match against Great Britain.
William Calnan of Britain in action with Amit Rohidas of India. Photo: Reuters
9:43 PM
India vs Germany head-to-head (overall) in hockey
Matches Played
103
India Won
23
Germany Won
53
Matches Drawn
27
Biggest Germany Win
7-1 at 1976 Montreal Olympics
Biggest India Win
8-1 at 1936 Berlin Olympics
Goals Scored by India
165
Goals Scored by Germany
222
9:29 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India aim to convert the color of Tokyo Olympics medal
India's road to the semifinals
Indian men’s hockey team was drawn in Pool B alongside Belgium, Australia, Argentina, Ireland, and New Zealand. Men in Blue started their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand. They then played a 1-1 draw against Argentina. India then defeated Ireland 2-0 before facing their first defeat in Paris at the hands of Belgium by 2-3. India finished their pool stage on a high after defeating the defending silver medalist Australia by 3-2. India faced Great Britain in the quarterfinal match in a rematch from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 10-men India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out after finishing at 1-1 in regulation time.
9:22 PM
Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Germany semifinal match at Paris Olympics 2024.
In the second semifinal of men's hockey event at Paris Olympics 2024, India will lock horns with Germany Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris today. India vs Germany hockey live match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Indian men’s hockey team is on a quest to recreate their golden history at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Great Britain in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout, despite being one man down for almost 48 minutes. The men in blue will face Germany in their semifinal match at 10:30 PM IST. Notably, India is the only medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to feature in the semifinals in Paris. The gold and silver medalists from Tokyo, Belgium and Australia, were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Spain and Argentina, respectively, giving India a chance to claim their first Olympic gold since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally
India vs Germany head-to-head record
India holds a slight advantage over Germany in their head-to-head record, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match, where India edged past Germany 5-4 to secure their first Olympic medal since 1980.