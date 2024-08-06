India vs Germany LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Olympics 2024 semis: IND 1 | 1 GER in second quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Germany LIVE Updates: India and Germany will play their 2020 Tokyo Olympics rematch in semifinals of 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
10:59 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: Germany score equaliser early in 2nd quarter

10:51 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India end first quarter on a high

10:45 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India wins 7th PC

10:42 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet gives India lead

10:36 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: First quarter begins

10:32 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: First penalty corner for India

10:25 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: The match is now underway

10:19 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: Second last match for the Indian wall

10:13 PM

India vs Germany head-to-head in last five meetings

10:04 PM

India vs Germany head-to-head in Olympics

10:03 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India and Germany head to head in last 5 match

9:50 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India to play without first rusher

9:43 PM

India vs Germany head-to-head (overall) in hockey

9:29 PM

Hockey semifinal | IND vs GER LIVE UPDATES: India aim to convert the color of Tokyo Olympics medal

9:22 PM

10:59 PM

18th minute: Jermanpreet Singh makes a silly mistake in the circle as he takes the overhead pass in front of German player. India concedes first penalty corner. 
 
And Germany score the equaliser!! What a strike. With a flick to Sreejesh's left, Peillat completely ruins the ball, giving Jarmanpreet little chance to score either.

India 1 | 1 Germany in second quarter

10:51 PM

15th minute: After taking the lead, India is in defending duties. Meanwhile, Hardik is on fire! So far, his dribbling in confined spaces has been just amazing.

India 1 | 0 Germany after 1st quarter

10:45 PM

Harmanpreet Singh fails to convert India's 7th penalty corner to goal.

10:42 PM

13th minute: Once more, IT'S THAT GUY HARMANPREET SINGH! GOAL OF THE SKIPPER PUTTING INDIA FIRST!
 
 
 
India will accept it in any form, but there's a significant diversion on that and lobs over everyone. Both Fulton and the Indian supporters are pleased.

India 1 | 0 Germany in first quarter

10:36 PM

The first semifinal between India and Germany begins.

India vs Germany semis

10:32 PM

2", 1st QTR: India wins the first quarterfinal of the match minutes into the first quarter.

10:25 PM

The men's hockey event semifinal match between India and Germany is now underway.

10:19 PM

The wall of Indian football who announced that he will retire after the Paris Olympics will be playing his second last match of the career against Germany in the semifinals.

10:13 PM

  • India 2-3 Germany - June 8, 2024
  • India 3-0 Germany - June 1, 2024
  • India 6-3 Germany - March 13, 2023
  • India 3-2 Germany - March 10, 2023
  • India 3-1 Germany - April 15, 2022

10:04 PM

  • Total Matches played: 12
  • India won: 5
  • Germany won: 4
  • Drawn: 3

10:03 PM

In thier last five head to head encounters India leads Germany by 4-1, but in thier last match it was the German side who recored a 3-2 victory over the men in blue.

9:50 PM

Indian hoceky team will take the feild against Germany in 2024 Paris Olympics men's hockey semifinals withouth thier first rusher Amit Rohidas who recieved a red card during quartfinal match against Great Britain.

William Calnan of Britain in action with Amit Rohidas of India. Photo: Reuters

9:43 PM

Matches Played 103
India Won 23
Germany Won 53
Matches Drawn 27
Biggest Germany Win 7-1 at 1976 Montreal Olympics
Biggest India Win 8-1 at 1936 Berlin Olympics
Goals Scored by India 165
Goals Scored by Germany 222
 

9:29 PM

India's road to the semifinals

Indian men’s hockey team was drawn in Pool B alongside Belgium, Australia, Argentina, Ireland, and New Zealand. Men in Blue started their campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand. They then played a 1-1 draw against Argentina. India then defeated Ireland 2-0 before facing their first defeat in Paris at the hands of Belgium by 2-3. India finished their pool stage on a high after defeating the defending silver medalist Australia by 3-2. India faced Great Britain in the quarterfinal match in a rematch from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 10-men India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out after finishing at 1-1 in regulation time.

9:22 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Germany semifinal match at Paris Olympics 2024.

In the second semifinal of men's hockey event at Paris Olympics 2024, India will lock horns with Germany Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris today. India vs Germany hockey live match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Indian men’s hockey team is on a quest to recreate their golden history at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Great Britain in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout, despite being one man down for almost 48 minutes. The men in blue will face Germany in their semifinal match at 10:30 PM IST. Notably, India is the only medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to feature in the semifinals in Paris. The gold and silver medalists from Tokyo, Belgium and Australia, were eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Spain and Argentina, respectively, giving India a chance to claim their first Olympic gold since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally
India vs Germany head-to-head record
India holds a slight advantage over Germany in their head-to-head record, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match, where India edged past Germany 5-4 to secure their first Olympic medal since 1980.
Head-to-head
  • Total matches: 18
  • India: 8
  • Germany: 6
  • Draw: 4
  • Last match: Germany 3-2 India
  •  
Olympics: India vs Germany hockey semifinal live telecast
The live telecast of India vs Germany hockey semifinal at the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
IND vs GER LIVE STREAMING  
The Live streaming of India vs Germany semifinal will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India vs Germany live score and match updates...

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

