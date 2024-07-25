Paris Olympics 2024: India Hockey full schedule, squad, live time streaming

The Paris Olympics 2024 will bring another exciting challenge for the Indian men's hockey team as they look to add another piece of history to the already illustrious track record of the Men in Blue in the world's biggest sporting extravaganza.
Led by the skilled drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh with Hardik Singh in the vice-captain position, India will go for gold on the back of a decent spell coming into the tournament.
Having won Bronze in Tokyo 2020, expectations are soaring high for Harmanpreet and his men.
Featuring 5 debutants in the squad, the team is well-balanced with the likes of experienced personnel like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh also present. Both of the players will be featuring in their 4th Olympic event this year.
It is going to be an emotional affair for Sreejash, who has been a wall in front of the post for over an decade now. Sreejesh revealed ahead of the Olympics 2024 that Paris Games will be his last in Indian colours.
Hockey Groups in men's event at Paris Olympics 2024
Group A
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Spin
- France
- South Africa
Group B
- Belgium
- India
- Australia
- Argentina
- New Zealand
- Ireland
Indian Hockey Squad for Paris Olympics 2024
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay
Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Indian Hockey Team Olympics Schedule
- India vs New Zealand - July 27 (9 PM IST)
- India vs Argentina - July 29 (4:15 PM IST)
- India vs Ireland - July 30 (4:45 PM IST)
- India vs Belgium - August 1 (1:30 PM IST)
- India vs Australia - August 2 (4:45 PM IST)
Paris Olympics Hockey format
Group stage
- 12 teams are divided into two groups of six teams each.
- Each team will play against the other five teams once.
Points systems in Hockey event at Paris Olympics
- The winner of the match will get three points.
- One point will be allocated to each team in case of a tie.
- Zero points for a loss.
The top-four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.
How the Hockey points table rankings work in the Group stage:
- Total points (maximum 15)
- Matches won
- Goal differential (total goals scored minus goals against)
- Total goals scored
In case the teams are ranked on the above-mentioned criteria:
The same rules will only apply to the games played between the tied teams if, following pool play, the teams are tied in the standings. In the event of a tie, the tied teams will compete in penalty strokes until a winner is determined.
Quarterfinals
- 1st Group A vs 4th Group B
- 2nd Group A vs 3rd Group B
- 3rd Group A vs 2nd Group B
- 4th Group A vs 1st Group B
Hockey semis format
The winning teams in the quarterfinal will advance to the semifinals, which consist of two separate matches on the same day. The winners from each semifinal advance to the gold-medal match. The two losing teams from each semifinal play in the bronze medal match.
Hockey Medal Matches dates
The winner of the semifinals will vie for Gold while the losing sides compete in the Bronze medal match.
Men's hockey full schedule, Gold and Bronze medal date and time at Paris Olympics 2024
|Hockey full schedule: Paris Olympics 2024
|Matches
|Group/Pool
|Time
|July 27th
|Great Britain vs Spain
|A
|1:30 PM IST
|Belgium vs Ireland
|B
|2 PM IST
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|A
|4:15 PM IST
|Australia vs Argentina
|B
|4:45 PM IST
|Germany vs France
|A
|8:30 PM IST
|India vs New Zealand
|B
|9 PM IST
|July 28th
|Germany vs Spain
|A
|8:30 PM IST
|Belgium vs New Zealand
|B
|9 PM IST
|Netherlands vs France
|A
|11:15 PM IST
|South Africa vs Great Britain
|A
|11:45 PM IST
|July 29th
|Ireland vs Australia
|B
|1:30 PM IST
|India vs Argentina
|B
|4:15 PM IST
|July 30th
|Spain vs France
|A
|1:30 PM IST
|South Africa vs Germany
|A
|2 PM IST
|Great Britain vs Netherlands
|A
|4:15 PM IST
|Ireland vs India
|B
|4:45 PM IST
|Argentina vs New Zealand
|B
|8:30 PM IST
|Australia vs Belgium
|B
|11:15 PM IST
|31st July
|Germany vs Netherlands
|A
|9 PM IST
|Spain vs South Africa
|A
|11:15 PM IST
|1st August
|India vs Belgium
|B
|1:30 PM IST
|New Zealand vs Australia
|B
|2 PM IST
|France vs Great Britain
|A
|4:15 PM IST
|Argentina vs Ireland
|B
|4:45 PM IST
|2nd August
|Netherlands vs Spain
|A
|2 PM IST
|Australia vs India
|B
|4:45 PM IST
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|B
|8:30 PM IST
|Belgium vs Argentina
|B
|9 PM IST
|France vs South Africa
|A
|11:15 PM IST
|Great Britain vs Germany
|A
|11:45 PM IST
|4th August
|1st Pool A vs 4th Pool B
|1st Quarterfinal
|1:30 PM IST
|2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
|2st Quarterfinal
|4 PM IST
|3rd Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|3st Quarterfinal
|9 PM IST
|4th Pool A vs 1st Pool B
|4st Quarterfinal
|11:30 PM IST
|6th August
|TBD vs TBD
|1st semifinal
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD vs TBD
|2nd semifinal
|10:30 PM IST
|8th August
|TBD vs TBD
|Bronze medal match
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD vs TBD
|Gold medal match
|10:30 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: India full schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming and telecast details
When will India's Hockey matches begin their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign?
India will play their first Pool B tie on July 27 against New Zealand.
Who is leading the Indian hockey team in Paris Olympics 2024?
Harmanpreet Singh will lead India's hockey contingent in 2024 Olympics
Which TV channels will live telecast India hockey matches in India?
Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will be live telecast India Hockey matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of India hockey matches in India?
India's hockey matches will be available for live stream on Jio Cinemas.