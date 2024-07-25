Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paris Olympics 2024: India Hockey full schedule, squad, live time streaming

Check the Indian hockey team's full schedule, squad, live telecast and live streaming details here

India hockey schedule for Paris Olympics 2024
India hockey schedule for Paris Olympics 2024
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
The Paris Olympics 2024 will bring another exciting challenge for the Indian men's hockey team as they look to add another piece of history to the already illustrious track record of the Men in Blue in the world's biggest sporting extravaganza.

Led by the skilled drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh with Hardik Singh in the vice-captain position, India will go for gold on the back of a decent spell coming into the tournament.

Having won Bronze in Tokyo 2020, expectations are soaring high for Harmanpreet and his men.

Featuring 5 debutants in the squad, the team is well-balanced with the likes of experienced personnel like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh also present. Both of the players will be featuring in their 4th Olympic event this year. 

It is going to be an emotional affair for Sreejash, who has been a wall in front of the post for over an decade now. Sreejesh revealed ahead of the Olympics 2024 that Paris Games will be his last in Indian colours.


  • Belgium
  • India
  • Australia
  • Argentina
  • New Zealand
  • Ireland

Indian Hockey Squad for Paris Olympics 2024


Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Indian Hockey Team Olympics Schedule

  • India vs New Zealand - July 27 (9 PM IST)
  • India vs Argentina - July 29 (4:15 PM IST)
  • India vs Ireland - July 30 (4:45 PM IST)
  • India vs Belgium - August 1 (1:30 PM IST)
  • India vs Australia - August 2 (4:45 PM IST)

Paris Olympics Hockey format 

Group stage
  • 12 teams are divided into two groups of six teams each. 
  • Each team will play against the other five teams once.

Points systems in Hockey event at Paris Olympics

  • The winner of the match will get three points.
  • One point will be allocated to each team in case of a tie.
  • Zero points for a loss. 

The top-four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. 

How the Hockey points table rankings work in the Group stage:

  • Total points (maximum 15)
  • Matches won
  • Goal differential (total goals scored minus goals against)
  • Total goals scored

In case the teams are ranked on the above-mentioned criteria:

The same rules will only apply to the games played between the tied teams if, following pool play, the teams are tied in the standings. In the event of a tie, the tied teams will compete in penalty strokes until a winner is determined.

Quarterfinals
  • 1st Group A vs 4th Group B
  • 2nd Group A vs 3rd Group B
  • 3rd Group A vs 2nd Group B
  • 4th Group A vs 1st Group B

Hockey semis format
 
The winning teams in the quarterfinal will advance to the semifinals, which consist of two separate matches on the same day. The winners from each semifinal advance to the gold-medal match. The two losing teams from each semifinal play in the bronze medal match. 

Hockey Medal Matches dates

The winner of the semifinals will vie for Gold while the losing sides compete in the Bronze medal match.

Men's hockey full schedule, Gold and Bronze medal date and time at Paris Olympics 2024



Hockey full schedule: Paris Olympics 2024
Matches Group/Pool Time
July 27th
Great Britain vs Spain A 1:30 PM IST
Belgium vs Ireland B 2 PM IST
Netherlands vs South Africa A 4:15 PM IST
Australia vs Argentina B 4:45 PM IST
Germany vs France A 8:30 PM IST
India vs New Zealand B 9 PM IST
July 28th
Germany vs Spain A 8:30 PM IST
Belgium vs New Zealand B 9 PM IST
Netherlands vs France A 11:15 PM IST
South Africa vs Great Britain A 11:45 PM IST
July 29th
Ireland vs Australia B 1:30 PM IST
India vs Argentina B 4:15 PM IST
July 30th
Spain vs France A 1:30 PM IST
South Africa vs Germany A 2 PM IST
Great Britain vs Netherlands A 4:15 PM IST
Ireland vs India B 4:45 PM IST
Argentina vs New Zealand B 8:30 PM IST
Australia vs Belgium B 11:15 PM IST
31st July
Germany vs Netherlands A 9 PM IST
Spain vs South Africa A 11:15 PM IST
1st August
India vs Belgium B 1:30 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia B 2 PM IST
France vs Great Britain A 4:15 PM IST
Argentina vs Ireland B 4:45 PM IST
2nd August
Netherlands vs Spain A 2 PM IST
Australia vs India B 4:45 PM IST
New Zealand vs Ireland B 8:30 PM IST
Belgium vs Argentina B 9 PM IST
France vs South Africa A 11:15 PM IST
Great Britain vs Germany A 11:45 PM IST
4th August
1st Pool A vs 4th Pool B 1st Quarterfinal 1:30 PM IST
2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B 2st Quarterfinal 4 PM IST
3rd Pool A vs 2nd Pool B 3st Quarterfinal 9 PM IST
4th Pool A vs 1st Pool B 4st Quarterfinal 11:30 PM IST
6th August
TBD vs TBD 1st semifinal 5:30 PM IST
TBD vs TBD 2nd semifinal 10:30 PM IST
8th August
TBD vs TBD Bronze medal match 5:30 PM IST
TBD vs TBD Gold medal match 10:30 PM IST

When will India's Hockey matches begin their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign?

India will play their first Pool B tie on July 27 against New Zealand.

Who is leading the Indian hockey team in Paris Olympics 2024?

Harmanpreet Singh will lead India's hockey contingent in 2024 Olympics

Which TV channels will live telecast India hockey matches in India?

Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will be live telecast India Hockey matches in India.

Where to watch live streaming of India hockey matches in India?

India's hockey matches will be available for live stream on Jio Cinemas.

Topics :Indian Hockey Team2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

