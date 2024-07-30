Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st Indian to win 2 medals in Olympic Games

Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st Indian to win 2 medals in Olympic Games

The 22-year-old Manu won her first bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, while her second bronze came in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker has etched her name in history by clinching her second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. With this achievement, she has become the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Summer Olympic Games since independence. The 22-year-old Manu won her first bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, while her second bronze came in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh.

In the pre-independence Olympics, Norman Pritchard, a British-Indian, won two medals at the 1900 Summer Games. He secured a silver medal in both the men's 200m sprint and the 200m hurdles.

Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
Athlete Medal Event Olympics
Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event Paris 2024
Manu Bhaker Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Paris 2024
Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Tokyo 2020
Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016
Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's 58kg wrestling Rio 2016
Sushil Kumar Silver Men's 66kg wrestling London 2012
Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012
Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012
Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012
Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's 60kg wrestling London 2012
Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012
Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008
Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004
Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000
Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Moscow 1980
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Munich 1972
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Mexico City 1968
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Tokyo 1964
Indian hockey team Silver Men's hockey Rome 1960
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Melbourne 1956
KD Jadhav Bronze Men's bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey London 1948
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Berlin 1936
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Los Angeles 1932
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Amsterdam 1928
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900
 


Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

Who is Sarabjot Singh? The Punjab shooter who collaborated with Bhaker in mixed team event

Sarabjot hails from Punjab's Ambala.

The 22-year-old Punjab native has been making waves in the shooting circuit with his impressive skills and consistency.

Sarabjot's journey to the Olympics began at a young age, inspired by his father, a former army man. He started training in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks, winning numerous national and international titles.

At the Paris Olympics, Sarabjot failed to qualify in the final of individual 10m air pistol event.

But the young shooter made some brilliant shots on target in the 10m mixed team event, along with Manu Bhaker to win a Bronze medal.

Sarabjot's strengths lie in his mental toughness and ability to handle pressure. He credits his success to his coach, Rahul Pandit, and his family's unwavering support.

Sarabjot's mantra for success in shooting is simple: "I take one shot at a time and focus on my process," he said before the start of Paris Olympics 2024.

Sarabjot Singh’s key achievements
Event Medal Year Location Category
Olympic Games Bronze 2024 Paris 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Asian Games Gold 2022 Hangzhou 10m Air Pistol Team
Asian Games Silver 2022 Hangzhou 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
World Cup Gold 2023 Bhopal 10m Air Pistol Men
World Cup Gold 2023 Baku 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Asian Championships Bronze 2023 Changwon 10m Air Pistol
Asian Championships Bronze 2019 Doha 10m Air Pistol (Men's Team)
Asian Championships Gold 2019 Doha 10m Air Pistol (Mixed Team)
World Championship Gold 2019 Suhl 10m Air Pistol Jr. Men (Individual)
Junior World Cup Silver 2019 Germany 10m Air Pistol Men (Individual)
Junior World Cup Gold 2019 Germany 10m Air Pistol (Team)
Junior World Cup Silver 2019 Germany 10m Air Pistol (Mixed Team)

 

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

