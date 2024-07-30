Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st Indian to win 2 medals in Olympic Games

|Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|Olympics
|Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event
|Paris 2024
|Manu Bhaker
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol
|Paris 2024
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Women's 49kg weightlifting
|Tokyo 2020
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Bronze
|Women's welterweight boxing
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|Tokyo 2020
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men's 57kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 2020
|Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's 65kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|Men's javelin throw
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Silver
|Women's singles badminton
|Rio 2016
|Sakshi Malik
|Bronze
|Women's 58kg wrestling
|Rio 2016
|Sushil Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Vijay Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
|London 2012
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|London 2012
|Mary Kom
|Bronze
|Women's flyweight boxing
|London 2012
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Bronze
|Men's 60kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|London 2012
|Abhinav Bindra
|Gold
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|Beijing 2008
|Vijender Singh
|Bronze
|Men's middleweight boxing
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|Beijing 2008
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Silver
|Men's double trap shooting
|Athens 2004
|Karnam Malleswari
|Bronze
|Women's 54kg weightlifting
|Sydney 2000
|Leander Paes
|Bronze
|Men's singles tennis
|Atlanta 1996
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Moscow 1980
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Munich 1972
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Mexico City 1968
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 1964
|Indian hockey team
|Silver
|Men's hockey
|Rome 1960
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Melbourne 1956
|KD Jadhav
|Bronze
|Men's bantamweight wrestling
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|London 1948
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Berlin 1936
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Los Angeles 1932
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Amsterdam 1928
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m
|Paris 1900
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m hurdles
| Paris 1900
The 22-year-old Punjab native has been making waves in the shooting circuit with his impressive skills and consistency.
|Sarabjot Singh’s key achievements
|Event
|Medal
|Year
|Location
|Category
|Olympic Games
|Bronze
|2024
|Paris
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Asian Games
|Gold
|2022
|Hangzhou
|10m Air Pistol Team
|Asian Games
|Silver
|2022
|Hangzhou
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|World Cup
|Gold
|2023
|Bhopal
|10m Air Pistol Men
|World Cup
|Gold
|2023
|Baku
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Asian Championships
|Bronze
|2023
|Changwon
|10m Air Pistol
|Asian Championships
|Bronze
|2019
|Doha
|10m Air Pistol (Men's Team)
|Asian Championships
|Gold
|2019
|Doha
|10m Air Pistol (Mixed Team)
|World Championship
|Gold
|2019
|Suhl
|10m Air Pistol Jr. Men (Individual)
|Junior World Cup
|Silver
|2019
|Germany
|10m Air Pistol Men (Individual)
|Junior World Cup
|Gold
|2019
|Germany
|10m Air Pistol (Team)
|Junior World Cup
|Silver
|2019
|Germany
|10m Air Pistol (Mixed Team)