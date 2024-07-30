Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024: Donald Trump criticises opening ceremony, calls it disgrace

Olympics 2024: Donald Trump criticises opening ceremony, calls it disgrace

I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace, he said in response to a question

Donald Trump, Trump
House Speaker Mike Johnson has also condemned the opening ceremony | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former US president Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, calling it a "disgrace", amidst outrage over a scene which critics say parodied Leonardo da Vinci's acclaimed painting "The Last Supper."

I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general elections, told 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News on Monday night.

I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace, he said in response to a question.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also condemned the opening ceremony.

Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, he said in a post on X.

The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it, he wrote.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach Olympics pre-QFs

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 30, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 3: Alcaraz wins men's singles match

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower stadium draws crowds for social media post

Olympic 2024: Freestyle BMX star Hannah Roberts aims for gold in Paris

Topics :2024 OlympicsDonald TrumpOlympics

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story