Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Athletics events to start today, Swapnil's final at 1 PM

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will also start their campiagn today in the men's individual stroke play from 12:30 PM onwards. India's first medal event of the day will take place at 1 PM as Swapnil Kusale takes stage in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. Swapnil qualified for the event yesterday in what was a tightly contested qualification round.



Sift Kaur and Anjum Moudgill will also take part in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification event today.



Indian hockey team will also look to continue their unbeaten run against defending champion Belgium at 1:30 PM. In boxing, Nikhat Zareen will play her women's 50 kg RO 16 bout today.





Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule today Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result Athletics (Men's 20km Race Walk) Paramjeet Singh, Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh 11:00:00 TBD Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 1) Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma 12:30:00 TBD Athletics (Women's 20km Race Walk) Priyanka 12:50:00 TBD Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Finals) Swapnil Kusale 13:00:00 TBD Hockey (Men's) India vs Belgium 13:30:00 TBD Boxing (Women's 50kg; RO16) Nikhat Zareen 14:30:00 TBD Archery (Men's Individual) Pravin Ramesh Jadhav 14:31:00 TBD Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification) Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil 15:30:00 TBD Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 15:45:00 TBD Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 19:05:00 TBD



Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 1 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

