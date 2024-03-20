Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris Olympics: IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian from opening ceremony

Paris Olympics: IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian from opening ceremony

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to take part in the traditional parade at the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, the IOC said on Tuesday.

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (Photo: Reuters)
AP Lausanne
Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
The opening ceremony on July 26 will see thousands of athletes travel on boats down the River Seine for several kilometres toward the Eiffel Tower, instead of the normal parade of teams inside a stadium.

The IOC said athletes from Russia and Belarus who are approved to compete at the Olympics as neutrals will have a chance only to experience the event likely watching from near the river.

The IOC has laid out a vetting procedure for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be granted neutral status, with requirements including that they must not have publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine, or be affiliated with military or state security agencies.

The IOC said it expects about 36 neutral athletes with Russian passports and 22 with Belarus passports to qualify for the Paris Games.

A decision on whether those athletes will be allowed to take part in the Aug. 11 closing ceremony will be taken at a later stage, the IOC said.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

