PM Modi invites Paris Olympics heroes at his residence, lauds their efforts

Earlier in the day, India's Olympic medal winners were also invited as a special guests at the Red Fort

PM Modi
PM Modi with Indian hockey team
ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Thursday.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, India's Olympic medal winners were also invited as a special guests at the Red Fort.

"With India's olympic medal winners at the Ramparts of Red Fort, on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Shri @narendramodi ji invited them as special guests! #VandeMataram #IndependenceDay2024 #JaiHind," Union Minister Kiran Rijiju said in a post on X.

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

The men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

A highlight was the performance of star shooter Manu Bhaker.

The 24-year-old became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Manu narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.


First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

