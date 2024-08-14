Vinesh Phogat not to return home until announcement of CAS's decision

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The 29-year-old was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold at 2024 Paris Olympics but was disqualified for the weight limit breach

Paris: IOA President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Due to the delay in the verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she will not return to India until the decision is announced.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further postponed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.

"Vinesh will not come to India until her verdict is announced," sources told ANI.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Phogat requested CAS on August 7 to award her the silver medal.

CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13. Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.

After Vinesh failed to meet the qualification mark, members and officials of the Indian Olympic Association came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha clarified on Sunday that the responsibility for weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies with each athlete and their coach, not with the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha stated that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sports had their own support team, which had been working with the athletes for many years, according to a statement from IOA.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

