Sports visa controversy: Why can't India deny a visa to Pakistani athletes?

Even as India and Pakistan remain locked in a diplomatic standoff, a new chapter is unfolding in cross-border sports. While cricket remains on ice—with both countries agreeing to play only at neutral venues until 2027—India has made it clear that athletes from Pakistan will be allowed to compete in other international tournaments held in the country.

Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem may not take part in the Neeraj Chopra Classic—an invitational event—but when it comes to qualifiers and multi-nation meets, Pakistan’s presence is assured. Business Standard takes a look at the controversy over visas for Pakistani athletes:

After visa Freeze, uncertainty lingers

ALSO READ: IOC to India on hosting 2036 Olympics: 'First, put your house in order' The clarity comes after months of confusion sparked by India's decision to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals on April 24, 2025, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks. The move raised serious doubts about the participation of Pakistani athletes in events scheduled in India, a country set to host at least a dozen major international tournaments in 2025. India opens the door—with conditions A senior sports ministry official addressed the concerns on Thursday, confirming that while bilateral sporting ties remain suspended, multi-nation competitions are exempt.

“We won’t stop Pakistani athletes from participating in the international tournaments India is hosting,” the official said. “Bilateral engagement is off the table, but the spirit of competition in global sport will be upheld.” Pakistan hockey team to get visas The Pakistan men’s hockey teams have been given the green signal to participate in two major upcoming tournaments in India — the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, and the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. According to a report in the Indian Express government confirmed the development, adding that any move to bar their entry would have violated the Olympic Charter. The clearance was jointly granted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the visa process for the visiting athletes already in motion. A senior official said that the decision has been formally conveyed to Hockey India, which has in turn informed its Pakistani counterpart to facilitate travel and logistics. Observers note that denying Pakistan’s participation in these tournaments could have put India at odds with the International Olympic Committee. Such a move might have triggered disciplinary action against the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), given the IOC’s strict stance on political interference and non-discrimination in sport. This means athletes will be welcomed in events like the Asian qualifiers for the Olympics, World Championships in swimming, weightlifting, squash, and more—while the cricket pitch remains conspicuously empty.

A history that changed the playbook India’s current stance reflects lessons from 2019, when Pakistani shooters were denied visas after the Pulwama attack, prompting global backlash. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) accused India of violating the Olympic Charter and temporarily suspended talks on future hosting opportunities. That moment led to a key policy shift—India’s written assurance that it would not bar any qualified athlete from competing, regardless of their nationality. Why rule 44 still matters? No government clearance yet for Pakistan hockey team: Tirkey The IOC’s Rule 44 remains central to the equation. It mandates that host countries must not discriminate on grounds of race, religion, or nationality. India’s decision to honour this principle, even during political friction, protects its ambitions of hosting major events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

Former India captain and current Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has said that the board has not yet received formal clearance from the government regarding the participation of Pakistan’s men’s hockey team in two major upcoming tournaments in India — the Asia Cup and the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup. Responding to ongoing speculation, Tirkey told news agency ANI that while Pakistan is expected to take part in both tournaments, Hockey India has not yet received any official go-ahead. “We’ve witnessed over the years how much global attention an India–Pakistan hockey match draws. Pakistan is scheduled to participate in both events we’re hosting. But as of now, there’s no clearance. Once we get it, we’ll proceed accordingly,” he said.

India is set to host the Asia Cup from August 29 to September 7 at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, followed by the Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10. Pakistan's men's hockey team toured India for the Hockey World Cup in 2018. Apart from Pakistan, India will host Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Oman and Chinese Taipei in the next month's Asia Cup. Meanwhile, in the Junior Hockey World Cup, India and Pakistan have been drafted in Pool B alongside Chile and Switzerland. While the Pakistan hockey team is travelling to India, it remains to be seen if their men's cricket team will cross the border for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India, the official host of the tournament, later this year.