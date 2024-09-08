Tripled budget led to record medals at Asiad, Para Games: Sports minister

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly, held in New Delhi on Sunday, showcased India's commitment to sports and its achievements on the international stage.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the significant strides India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, the government has significantly increased the sports budget from approximately $ 143 million in 2014-2015 to around $470 million today. This has contributed to India's exceptional performance at the Asian Games with 117 medals and Asian Para Games with 111 medals...we focus on grassroots talents..." Mandaviya stated.

He emphasized the government's focus on nurturing grassroots talent, a crucial aspect of India's sports development strategy.

The Sports Minister underscored the transformative impact of increased funding and support for sports in India. The substantial budget increase has facilitated improved training facilities, better coaching, and greater opportunities for athletes across the nation.

This strategic investment is paying off, as evidenced by India's impressive medal hauls at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, said the Minister.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha also addressed the assembly, expressing her pride in India's role as the host.

"It is a tremendous honour and privilege to stand before you today as convener for the 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly," Usha said.

"India has always held a deep respect for the Olympic movement and the spirit of sportsmanship that it fosters. We are incredibly proud to host this General Assembly in New Delhi," she said.

PT sha's remarks highlighted India's longstanding commitment to the values of the Olympic movement and the nation's enthusiasm for promoting sportsmanship and excellence.

The 44th OCA General Assembly provided a platform for India to celebrate its sporting achievements and reaffirm its commitment to the future of sports.


First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

