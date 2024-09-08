Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India to bid for 5th Youth Olympics in 2030: Sports Minister Mandaviya

India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina to get the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said the focus remains on 2036 Olympics | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:13 AM IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said India is set to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, a precursor to the country's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are going to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but our focus remain on hosting the 2036 Olympics," Mandaviya said on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th General Assembly here.

"Under Modiji's leadership we have been able to host multiple international sporting events, including cricket World Cups, football U-17 World Cup," BJP president JP Nadda, who was the chief guest for the event, added.

India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina to get the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics.


First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

