Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Two Rio Olympics weightlifters return adverse results from 2016 samples

Two Rio Olympics weightlifters return adverse results from 2016 samples

The medals from 2016 have yet to be re-allocated. China's Lyu Xiaojun is in line for what would be his third Olympic gold medal

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024
Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024(Photo: Reuters)
AP Lausanne
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Weightlifters Mohamed Mahmoud of Egypt and Alexandr Spac of Moldova have returned adverse analytical findings from retests of samples from the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency.

The ITA announced Wednesday that Mahmoud, the bronze medalist in the men's 77kg division, and Spac, who finished fifth, each tested positive for a non-specified banned substance from the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list. They have the right to request a B-sample analysis. If a B-sample analysis is not requested, it is considered a doping violation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Neither Mahmoud nor Spac, who also failed a drug test at the 2017 European weightlifting championships, will compete at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The gold medalist from that division while setting a world record, Nijat Rahimov of Kazakhstan was already disqualified for doping two years ago. Eight years ago, Mahmoud questioned Rahimov, saying at the time, "Maybe after some doping controls, some things will change."

Doping troubles have dogged weightlifting to the point the IOC threatened to remove it from the Olympic program beginning in 2028. It been confirmed for the Los Angeles Olympics after leadership changes and attempted reforms, but drug testing will be heavily scrutinised in Paris.

The medals from 2016 have yet to be re-allocated. China's Lyu Xiaojun is in line for what would be his third Olympic gold medal.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

High costs, safety worries hurt Paris Olympics turnout; hotel bookings drop

Chopra happy with his adductor, to address recurring issue post Olympics

Olympics 2024: Uncertainty stares Russian athletes despite qualifying

Olympic officials, local organisers move to present games in positive light

NEET-UG 2024: 'Paper solved in 45 minutes before exam?', SC asks Centre

Topics :Rio OlympicsWeightlifting2024 OlympicsDoping

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story