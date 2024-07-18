Paris Olympics 2024: Football full schedule, live time (IST), streaming

The biggest sporting event, the Summer Olympics Games, is just around the corner. Paris Olympics 2024 will kick start with a glittering ceremony over the Seine River on July 26. However, the football matches will start two days before the Games are officially opened.

Why do football events start two days before the opening ceremony?

Football events in the Olympics have started two days before the opening ceremony since the 2000 Sydney Games. This has been done due to the large number of matches in the football events.

How many teams are participating in Paris Olympics' Football event?



Paris Olympics will host both men's and women's football matches. There are 16 men's teams participating in the Olympics 2024.

In the women's event, a total of 12 teams will be participating during the Summer Games.

Olympics 2024: Men's Football Teams Group

Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand

Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Women's Teams in Paris Olympics

France (as host nation)

USA (Concacaf W Champions)

Canada (Concacaf play-off winners)

Brazil (Copa America Femenina semi-finalists)

Colombia (Copa America Femenina semi-finalists)

New Zealand (OFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament winner)

Spain (UEFA Women's Nations League finalist)

Japan (AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)

Australia (AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)

Germany (UEFA Women's Nations League third-place play-off winner)

Nigeria (CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)

Zambia (CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)

History of Football Event in Olympics

Men's Football history

The football event has been part of the Olympics since 1900. Since then, the men's football event took place in every Games except for the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.

Women's Football

The women's football competition made its debut in the Olympics during the 1996 Atlanta Games. The USA women's football team is the most successful team in the Olympics, winning Gold in 1996, 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012.

Germany took home the gold medal at Rio 2016, while Canada is the reigning Olympic champion, having won in Tokyo 2020.

Which Teams Have Dominated Football (Men's) in the Olympics?

European teams have dominated the Olympics till the 1992 Games. Spain was the last European team to win an Olympics Gold in the Barcelona Games in 1992.

African and Latin American teams have won the Gold medal since 1992, with Brazil winning the top glory twice.

Stars to Watch Out in Paris Olympics

Argentina: Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi, Geronimo Rulli, and Thiago Almada.

Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi, Geronimo Rulli, and Thiago Almada. Morocco: Achraf Hakimi leading the side.

Achraf Hakimi leading the side. France: Thierry Henry, the coach, will be aiming to win Gold as a coach as well.

Paris Olympics: Men's football full schedule

Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule (men’s event) Date Matches Group Time Wednesday, July 24 Argentina vs Morocco Group B 6:30 PM IST Uzbekistan vs Spain Group C 6:30 PM IST Guinea vs New Zealand Group A 8:30 PM IST Egypt vs Dominican Republic Group C 8:30 PM IST Iraq vs Ukraine Group B 10:30 PM IST Japan vs Paraguay Group D 10:30 PM IST Thursday, July 25 France vs United States Group A 12:30 AM IST Mali vs Israel Group D 12:30 AM IST Saturday, July 27 Argentina vs Iraq Group B 6:30 PM IST Dominican Republic vs Spain Group C 6:30 PM IST Ukraine vs Morocco Group B 8:30 PM IST Uzbekistan vs Egypt Group C 8:30 PM IST New Zealand vs US Group A 10:30 PM IST Israel vs Paraguay Group D 10:30 PM IST Sunday, July 28 France vs Guinea Group A 12:30 AM IST Japan vs Mali Group D 12:30 AM IST Tuesday, July 30 Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan Group C 6:30 PM IST Spain vs Egypt Group C 6:30 PM IST Ukraine vs Argentina Group B 8:30 PM IST Morocco vs Iraq Group B 8:30 PM IST New Zealand vs France Group A 10:30 PM IST US vs Guinea Group A 10:30 PM IST Wednesday, July 31 Israel vs Japan Group D 12:30 AM IST Paraguay vs Mali Group D 12:30 AM IST Friday, August 2 1B vs 2A Quarterfinal 1 6:30 PM IST 1D vs 2 C Quarterfinal 2 8:30 PM IST 1C vs 2D Quarterfinal 3 10:30 PM IST Saturday, August 3 1A vs 2B Quarterfinal 4 12:30 AM IST Monday, August 5 TBD vs TBD Semifinal 1 9:30 PM IST Tuesday, August 6 TBD vs TBD Semifinal 2 12:30 AM IST Thursday, August 8 TBD vs TBD Bronze medal match 8:30 PM IST Friday, August 9 TDB vs TBD Gold Medal match 9:30 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze and Gold medal match dates, live time (IST), streaming



When will Football event in Paris Olympics 2024 begin?

The men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on July 24 while the women's competition will kick-start on July 25.

At what time football matches in Paris Olympics 2024 will start?

The men's football matches will take place at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.

On which date will quarterfinal stage of Football event in Paris Olympics begins?

The quarterfinal stage of men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on August 2.

On which date will semifinal stage of Football event in Paris Olympics begins?

The semifinal stage of men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on August 5.

On which date will final of men's football event in Paris Olympics will take place?

The final of men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on August 9.



Which TV Channels will live telecast football matches during Paris Olympics 2024?



Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast football matches during Paris Olympics 2024.



How to watch live streaming of football matches during Paris Olympics 2024?



Jio Cinema will live telecast football matches during Paris Olympics 2024.

