Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur spins glory, threads its legacy into Paris Olympics

Back Bay India from India's textile hub weaves the Olympic spirit into official IOC stores and volunteer uniforms

Paris olympics, tiruppur
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Olympics may be kicking off in Paris on July 26, but the ripples of its celebrations are already felt 8,000 kilometres away in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. If you see ‘Made in India’ apparel in any of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC’s) retail channels, it may well come from this textile hub, manufactured by a company owned by a mother-daughter duo called Back Bay India.

On Friday, at their textile town office, Deepa Jayan and her daughter Aishwarya were preparing to export their final shipment of apparel to Paris. They had already exported nearly 1 million pieces

Also Read

India aiming for best-ever performance at Paralympics, says Jhajharia

Sports Ministry's TOPS to finance Prannoy's trainer during Paris Olympics

I am 'going all-out' in my quest to secure gold in Paris: PV Sindhu

Paris Olympics nears gender parity, a glance at athlete gender breakdown

Paris 2024: Bopanna, Balaji begin Olympic preparation with a tough loss

Topics : Olympics Tirupur IOC sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon