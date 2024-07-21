Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur spins glory, threads its legacy into Paris Olympics

The Olympics may be kicking off in Paris on July 26, but the ripples of its celebrations are already felt 8,000 kilometres away in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. If you see ‘Made in India’ apparel in any of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC’s) retail channels, it may well come from this textile hub, manufactured by a company owned by a mother-daughter duo called Back Bay India.

On Friday, at their textile town office, Deepa Jayan and her daughter Aishwarya were preparing to export their final shipment of apparel to Paris. They had already exported nearly 1 million pieces